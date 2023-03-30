Partner universities plan a unique manual to promote the progress of constitutional democracy in Ukraine

The University of Birmingham and Ivan Franko National University, Lviv are working together to support Ukraine’s development as a constitutional democracy.

The University of Birmingham and Ivan Franko National University, Lviv are working together to support Ukraine’s development as a constitutional democracy.

The University of Birmingham and the Ivan Franko National University, Lviv (IFNUL) are strengthening their partnership with a new project to create a unique handbook for scientists, human rights defenders and legal experts that will provide accurate translations of terms legal documents in the English language to support the development of Ukraine as a constitutional democracy.

In addition, the University has also provided funding for a number of civil engineering research projects that will help rebuild the country’s war-torn infrastructure.

Supported by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funding, Twinning for identity, sovereignty and sustainability will bring legal experts and linguists in Birmingham and Lviv together to create a ‘Dictionary of English-Ukrainian Legal Terms’ – which will help further establish the rule of law in Ukraine.

This project adds a valuable new dimension to our partnership with INFUL, which we believe will help IFNUL researchers stay up-to-date and stay well-connected while continuing their involvement in international projects that will help maintaining the search system in Ukraine. Professor Adam Tickell – Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Birmingham

The Legal Dictionary initiative combines expertise from IFNUL’s Department of Constitutional Law with Birmingham Law School to deliver a project developed in partnership with the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

The project will also support a long-term portfolio of collaborative research that will contribute to the development of Ukrainian culture, economy and society; and the UK’s understanding and response to the crisis.

Academics will build research networks that strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and help UK researchers better understand and respond to the crisis in areas such as: The effects of the Russian military occupation on the reconstruction of Ukraine;

Reconstruction of Ukrainian identity and community through theater and performance;

Understanding the risks women and youth face after forced displacement;

Cross-border resilience of critical transport infrastructure; AND

Post-Soviet security.

Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the University of Birmingham, commented: “With the suspension of the National Research Foundation of Ukraine grant system, there is an urgent need to support both refugee researchers and academics still in Ukraine who cannot perform searches.

“This project adds a valuable new dimension to our partnership with INFUL, which we believe will help IFNUL researchers stay up-to-date and stay well connected – continuing their involvement in international projects that will help in maintaining the Ukrainian research system.

“Our flagship Legal Dictionary initiative will ultimately create a handbook for scholars, human rights defenders, lawyers, judges, parliamentarians and anyone dealing with international legal documents – the first of its kind.”

The basis of Ukraine’s resilience to Russian aggression lies in its dynamic and contested political and legal system, including the 1996 constitution and constitutionalism. The Legal Dictionary will help to clarify the application of the rule of law in Ukrainian jurisprudence.

British-Ukrainian academic cooperation in the field of law is of particular importance, as our joint efforts aim at harmonizing the Ukrainian legal system with the legal systems of the world’s leading countries. Professor Volodymyr Melnyk – Rector of IFNUL

The project was conceived in response to the launch of the university twinning partnership on the 28th Constitution Day of Ukraineth June 2022, which brought together Eastern European legal and political experts for a seminar on ‘British and Ukrainian Constitutionalism’.

Rector of IFNUL, Professor Volodymyr Melnyk commented: “British-Ukrainian academic cooperation in the field of law is of particular importance, as our joint efforts aim at harmonizing the Ukrainian legal system with the legal systems of the leading countries of the world. Participation of the Constitution Court of Ukraine in this project is also evidence of a quality inter-institutional cooperation aimed at achieving solid applied results. It is a great honor for our university to be part of this ambitious and much needed initiative.”

The University of Birmingham and IFNUL are also planning a Summer School of Ukrainian Studies, which will be hosted at the University of Birmingham in July, focusing on the culture, language and history of Ukraine – broadening the geopolitical awareness of students in the UK and intercultural learning.

Professor Robin Mason, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International) at the University of Birmingham, commented: “Together, our universities are building a resilient international partnership that is purposeful, committed, inclusive and sustainable. We look forward to working together over the coming years to fulfill the potential of Ukrainian students and academics – supporting the future development of our two nations.”

The University has also secured funding from the British Academy and the Council for Academics at Risk (CARA), for five scholarships organized by its Department of Civil Engineering, which is also financially supporting the Scholarships.

Led by Stergios-Aristoteles Mitoulis and Bahman Ghiassi, both from the University’s School of Engineering, the research will help rebuild the country’s war-torn infrastructure. Three fellowships focus on the reconstruction of Ukraine and four of the members are Ukrainian, with projects including:

How building design and placement affect the distribution of urban air pollution as Ukrainian towns and cities are rebuilt;

Making appropriate decisions for the reconstruction of bridges damaged in the conflict; AND

Using AI to ensure new and refurbished infrastructure is sustainable and resilient.

Developing innovative low-carbon repair and strengthening solutions for infrastructure and the built environment.

Dr Asaad Faramarzi, Head of Civil Engineering, commented: “Thanks to funding from the British Academy and CARA, we are able to work with Ukrainian colleagues on civil engineering projects that will make a huge difference as the country’s infrastructure is rebuilt in in the wake of this terrible conflict.”