UK strikes biggest trade deal since Brexit to join major Indo-Pacific free trade bloc

Prime Minister announces agreement to join CPTPP a major trade bloc in the Indo-Pacific, which will now have a total GDP of 11 trillion

Membership of the dynamic Trans-Pacific Partnership will reduce tariffs on exports for UK industries including food, drink and cars and provide new advantages for business

After 21 months of negotiations, this is the UK’s biggest trade deal since Brexit and becomes the first European country to join the CPTPP

The UK will join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a broad 11-country free trade area spanning the Indo-Pacific, the Prime Minister has announced today. [Friday 31March].

The landmark agreement follows two years of intense negotiations by the Department for Business and Trade and places the UK at the heart of a dynamic group of economies, as the first European member and the first new member since the creation of the CPTPP. We would not have been able to join as a member of the EU, demonstrating how the UK is taking advantage of our new trade freedoms after Brexit to drive jobs and growth across the country.

The bloc is home to more than 500 million people and will be worth 15% of global GDP once the UK joins. It is estimated that the merger will boost the UK economy by £1.8bn in the long term, with wages also expected to rise by £800m compared to 2019 levels.

Being part of the CPTPP will support jobs and economic growth across the country, with every nation and region expected to benefit. More than 99 per cent of UK merchandise exports to CPTPP countries will now qualify for zero duty, including key UK exports such as cheese, cars, chocolate, machinery, gin and whisky.

Total UK exports to CPTPP countries were already £60.5bn in the 12 months to the end of September 2022 and are set to increase under the CPTPP. Our core services industry will also benefit from reduced red tape and greater access to growing Pacific markets with an appetite for high quality UK products and services.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

We are at heart an open and free-trading nation, and this deal shows the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms. As part of the CPTPP, the UK is now in a prime position in the global economy to seize opportunities for new jobs, growth and innovation. Membership of the CPTPP trading bloc places the UK at the center of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies, as the first new nation and the first European country to join. British businesses will now enjoy unparalleled access to markets from Europe to the South Pacific.

Negotiations to join the CPTPP, which began in June 2021, ended after an intensive round of talks in Vietnam earlier this month, with representatives from all member countries agreeing to admit the UK.

The agreement protects vital UK industries and entities, including agriculture and the National Health Service, and supports our high standards of animal welfare and food safety. Dairy farmers will benefit from lower tariffs on exports of products like cheese and butter to Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico, building on the 23.9 million dairy products we exported to these countries in 2022.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:

This is an important moment for Great Britain. Our accession to the CPTPP sends a strong signal that the UK is open for business and using our post-Brexit freedoms to reach new markets around the world and grow our economy. Membership of the CPTPP will support jobs and create opportunities for companies of all sizes and in all parts of the UK. It is about giving British businesses improved access to countries that will be the gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific region, which is expected to account for the majority of future global growth.

Membership is a gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific region, which has 60% of the world’s population and is set to account for the majority (54%) of global economic growth and around half a billion of the world’s middle-class consumers in previous decades.

The CPTPP was created to grow and as a member, we will help shape its development and fight unfair and coercive trading practices. As more economies join the bloc, UK businesses will benefit from access to new markets.

Additional benefits of UK membership of the CPTPP include:

Services growth: The UK is the world’s second largest provider of services and services accounted for 43% of our trade with CPTPP members last year. Membership of the bloc will reduce red tape UK firms will not be required to set up a local office or be resident to provide a service and will be able to operate on the same level as local firms.

Increased flexibility: Modern rules of origin could make British businesses more competitive by allowing them to trade more freely across the bloc. For example, UK carmakers can sell car engines duty-free to a carmaker in the bloc, which can then sell those cars duty-free to any member country. This is not currently possible under all the bilateral trade agreements the UK has with CPTPP members and will help exporters diversify their supply chains and create new export opportunities.

Pro-investment: Investment between the UK and CPTPP countries is expected to increase as the agreement contains provisions to limit barriers and encourage more inward investment. Stocks of inward investment in the UK from CPTPP countries were 182 billion in 2021.

Progress: UK remote services in the CPTPP were worth 20.5 billion in 2020. The CPTPP sets modern rules for digital commerce across all sectors of the economy and will support UK businesses of all sizes to pursue opportunities to new in CPTPP markets.

New markets: The merger means we will have a Free Trade Agreement with Malaysia for the first time, giving businesses much more access to an economy worth 271 billion GDP in 2021. Tariffs of around 80% will be eliminated on UK whiskey exports and 30% on UK car exports, helping the UK take a bigger share of the market.

The UK and CPTPP members will now take the final legal and administrative steps required for the UK to formally sign up in 2023.

Matthew Fell, Interim Director General of the CBI, said:

Membership of the CPTPP is a real milestone for the UK and for British industry. Not only does the agreement provide greater access to a group of fast-growing economies representing 14% of global GDP and over 500 million consumers, but membership reinforces the UK’s commitment to building partnerships in an increasingly fragmented world. . CPTPP countries and business should work together to future proof the rules-based trading system and stimulate growth with a focus on digital supply chains, services and resilience.

Saif Malik, UK CEO and Regional Director, Client Coverage, UK and Europe at Standard Chartered, said:

The benefits of UK membership for British businesses are clear: modern data and digital standards, significant fee reductions and enhanced access to some of the world’s most dynamic markets. As a global merchant bank with a strong network across much of the CPTPP, we welcome the UK governments success in agreeing to join one of the world’s largest free trade areas.

Anishka Jelicich, Public Relations Director, Pernod Ricard UK said: