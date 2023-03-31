Closing remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Democracy Summit

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Thanks to everyone. good evening It is my honor now to close the summit and I want to begin by thanking all the heads of state and representatives from more than a hundred countries, leaders of subnational governments, partners from civil society and the private sector who have joined us. , for participating in the second Democracy Summit.

And I was really pleased to see that Senator Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was coming. Other members of Congress who attended were grateful for that participation.

And a special thanks to our summit co-hosts Costa Rica, the Netherlands, the Republic of Zambia, and our next summit host, the Republic of Korea. I want to especially thank the Vice Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs, Yongmin Park, for joining us from Seoul here today, and for the partnership as the United States prepares to pass the summit baton to Korea.

In his first year in office, President Biden launched the Democracy Summit from the recognition that democracy is our single most powerful tool to unleash human potential and deliver for our people. We know that democracies are more inclusive, more equal, more peaceful, more prosperous; better able to address the issues that matter most in the lives and livelihoods of their population, be it protecting public health, advancing children’s education, expanding economic opportunities.

And we know that the pursuit of a stronger, freer, more democratic future is shared by people and governments from countries large and small, North and South, developed and developing.

As President Biden has said, democracy does not happen by accident. It requires constant effort, constant care from each new generation and from each of us. And indeed, we are at a turning point when it comes to the future of democracy, where a defining question of our time is whether we are willing to do what it takes to ensure that democracies continue to deliver for the people theirs, to continue to flourish.

Throughout this year of action, this group has answered that question with a resounding yes. Since the last Democracy Summit, we have made and are making over 700 commitments that help us protect and strengthen democratic values ​​and institutions.

These commitments include new laws and initiatives to fight corruption such as Ecuador’s new National Anti-Corruption Strategy, the Dominican Republic’s Non-Based Asset Forfeiture and Australia’s National Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

Steps to support a free and independent press, including contributions by France, Slovakia, New Zealand and the United States to initiatives that help independent news outlets become more sustainable and financially sustainable, and protect journalists , as well as the removal of laws, as in Zambia, that can be used to silence critics of the government.

Governments have taken measures to strengthen democratic institutions, including judicial reform in Albania and Angola; to encourage inclusive representation in government, particularly of women, members of the LGBTQI+ community and other historically marginalized groups.

And many have taken action to protect civil and human rights. The Democratic Republic of Congo passed landmark legislation to recognize the land and cultural rights of indigenous peoples. Taiwan removed barriers to prevent same-sex transnational marriage from being recognized. Nepal passed legislation to punish perpetrators of acid attacks and rape, to name just a few.

These national commitments are important. They are making a difference, an actual difference, in the lives of millions of people around the world. And as we close this second Democracy Summit, as we prepare for the summits to come, let’s continue to help each other support, adapt and build on our collective efforts.

Because President Biden believes as deeply as I do that preserving our democracies is a collective effort, one that depends on our governments and our people working together. Because all people, all nations, all sectors have contributions to make. And of course, none of us have a monopoly on ideas, never mind good ideas.

And that is exactly why we sought to bring together such a broad group of summit participants to drive progress on shared priorities from promoting youth engagement in politics, supporting an independent press, ensuring free elections and fair and, as we discussed today, shaping the norms around the Internet and emerging technologies. And that’s why such a big focus of our work leading up to this summit, and in the months that follow, is on multilateral efforts including Democracy Cohorts: innovative platforms that bring together governments with key civil society and sector groups private.

This joint fight against corruption is just one powerful example of why we must work together across borders and with partners across our societies. And there has been and I’m glad we’ve made that real focus on fighting corruption through our Democracy Summit process.

We know that corruption is a transnational scourge. It discourages investment. It stifles the competition. It deepens inequalities. And perhaps worst of all, it erodes public trust in government and institutions.

Every country, unfortunately, has experience in the fight against corruption, which we must share with each other. Over the past 15 months, the United States, together with the Brookings Institution and the Open Government Partnership, which includes 76 countries, 106 local governments, representing more than 2 billion people and thousands of civil society organizations, we have led a new Financial Transparency and Integrity Democracy Cohort to do just that, come together, pool our experiences, our knowledge and our efforts in the fight against corruption.

Bringing these different perspectives together, the group worked to study the problem across regions. And creating actual solutions based on lessons learned, based on best practices from member countries. The guidance gathered by the Cohort will help prevent bad actors from sheltering illegal activity behind shell companies, stopping corrupt government officials and their cronies from getting rich, ensuring that financial system watchdogs, lawyers, accountants , investment managers to prevent money laundering.

This work of this summit is about looking inward at our democracies: recognizing our challenges, trying to do better from our people.

And in a very deep way, I believe this is what distinguishes democracies: our willingness to face these challenges openly, transparently; to accept our flaws in order not to sweep them under the carpet, not to pretend they don’t exist. This is one of our strongest points. This is what we mean in the United States when we commit ourselves to the enduring task of forming a more perfect union.

We do not believe that we keep all solutions away from it. But we know that when we join our democratic countries, we make each other stronger, more resilient, more accountable to our citizens and better able to do what we were meant to do here, which is to we gave for them and, I hope, for the world.

So to each of you who are still here at the end of the day, thank you. Thank you for your participation. Thank you for your commitment, but not just today, every day to do this work. It matters. It makes a difference, and I can think of no recent time in history when it was more vital. So thank you all. Have a nice evening. (Applause.) Thank you.