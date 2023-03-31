DOD official says training for Ukrainians ongoing > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago, the US has provided more than $32.5 billion in security assistance in the form of military equipment and ammunition. Allies and partners have also provided military equipment. But the US, its partners and allies have provided more than just equipment, the Pentagon’s Air Force Press Secretary said. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing today. Considerable training is also provided to prepare Ukrainians to make good use of the equipment that has been supplied. “Since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in 2022, US European Command, US Army Europe and Africa, and the Security Assistance Group in Ukraine have trained more than 7,000 members of Ukraine’s armed forces,” Ryder said. “Just this week, 65 Ukrainian air defensemen completed Patriot training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and are now back in Europe.” Those newly trained Ukrainian soldiers will return to existing air defense units and are expected to share with other soldiers what they have learned about using the Patriot system. The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have all pledged Patriot systems to Ukraine, Ryder said. “Once in Ukraine, the Patriot air defense system will add to Ukraine’s layered air defenses to provide protection and defense against Russia’s brutal, innocent attacks on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said. In December, the Pentagon announced that the US would also provide combined arms training to Ukrainian soldiers using US training grounds in Germany. That training has been ongoing and part of it is now coming to an end. “By the end of this month, more than 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers in two brigades — one equipped with M2 Bradleys and the other equipped with Strykers — will have completed combined arms training and returned to Ukraine,” Ryder said. . More soldiers are staying behind, he said, to receive additional training at the Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas. This includes two motorized infantry battalions with about 1,200 personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces. “Operator and maintainer training on the donated platforms is also ongoing, with more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers having completed platform training in 40 different instructional programs on more than 20 systems as of April 2022,” Ryder said. . Just as many countries are providing military equipment to the Ukrainians, the training is also a multinational effort. Right now, Ryder said, more than 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in 26 different countries. “The United States will continue to provide training and work closely with our allies and partners to ensure that the Ukrainian people have the security assistance they need to defend … their country and repel Russian aggression,” he said. . “We remain committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary.” The Black Hawk crash Yesterday evening, nine soldiers of the Army’s 101st Combat Aviation Brigade lost their lives in a training accident involving two Black Hawk helicopters. Soldiers and helicopters were involved in a planned training exercise near Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Now, an aviation security team from Fort Rucker, Alabama — home of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence — has been deployed to investigate, Ryder said. “On behalf of Secretary Austin and the Department of Defense, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the nine US Army soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division who sadly lost their lives last night when two Black Hawk Helicopters crashed out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky,” Ryder said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, units and all those affected by this tragedy.”

