The new energy efficiency standard will support tenants in Canberra





Published on 31/03/2023 Rental homes across the ACT will now have to meet a minimum energy efficiency standard for ceiling insulation, which will help keep Canberra homes comfortable, safe and energy efficient. Minister for Water, Energy and Emissions Reduction Shane Rattenbury said the new regulation, which comes into effect tomorrow, would improve living conditions for Canberra tenants and help them save money on their energy bills. “Approximately 30% of households in the ACT are renting and this new regulation will give ACT renters the confidence that their homes are well insulated and more affordable to heat in winter and cool in the summer,” Minister Rattenbury said. “Up to 35% of heat is lost through the ceiling during the cold months in an uninsulated home. This results in higher energy bills and makes homes uncomfortable to live in. The level of thermal comfort of a home has a direct impact on the health and well-being of those who live there. “As part of the ACT Government’s work to implement the standard, we will also invest in energy efficiency upgrades to existing ACT Housing properties. This new regulation will help create a fairer Canberra community so no one is left behind as we work towards our 2045 zero emissions targets. “The ACT Government is supporting rental providers to help their homes meet the new standard. Under the Sustainable Homes Scheme, qualifying property owners can get zero-interest loans of up to $15,000 to make the necessary insulation improvements. “The regulation requires that electrical safety inspections and all installations be performed by trained installers certified through the Energy Efficiency Council’s insulation installer certification program. All insulation installers and licensed electricians must also have current asbestos awareness training. “We have consulted extensively with the insulation industry to ensure industry readiness. In addition to covering a 4-year period, we are currently working with the Association of Master Builders and the Canberra Institute of Technology to provide training for insulation providers. This means we are building capacity within the industry while avoiding a significant increase in demand for insulation and installation materials. “Whether you currently live in a rental property, or own one, I encourage you to learn more about the new regulation and what rights or obligations you may have under the new standard.” The regulation requires rental homes without ceiling insulation or existing insulation rated less than R2 to have insulation installed or upgraded to R5 level insulation, the level typically used in new buildings. Rental homes with ceiling insulation currently rated at R2 or above will not need to be upgraded as they already meet the requirements. The regulation starts on 1 April 2023, with an opening period running until 30 November 2026. Between 1 April 2023 and 30 November 2026, rental providers will have nine months from signing a new lease for the property to be in compliance with the standard (unless they have an exception). From 1 April 2023, it will also be mandatory for rental providers to include details of whether or not their property complies with the minimum standard in all rental advertisements and new residential tenancy agreements. To find out more about the legislation, visit ACT Government Community Justice and Safety website. – The statement ends – Shane Rattenbury, MLA | Media releases «ACT Government Public Media | “Minister’s statement to the media

