Mr. President,

Special Representative of the Secretary General,

Dear Panelists,

brilliance,

The human rights challenges facing the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo are well known to this Council.

In a country with abundant resources, and which is so fertile and vast that observers suggest it could feed half of Africa, 26.4 million people (or one in four Congolese) are extremely food insecure. Weak governance and poor access to essential infrastructure and public services in many areas has a profound impact on economic and social rights, including education and health. And due to the violence of multiple armed groups, 6 million people are internally displaced, the highest number on the African continent.

Some aspects of the human rights situation have further deteriorated since our last update to the Council, in October 2022.

Armed violence has intensified in the eastern provinces, particularly in Ituri and North Kivu, where armed groups M23, ADF, CODECO, Zare and Nyatura continue to carry out heinous attacks against the civilian population with complete impunity. Since October 2022, at least 1,338 people, including 107 children, have been killed in these eastern provinces.

Areas that have been generally spared in the past have also seen outbreaks of violence, particularly Ma-Ndombe and Kwilu provinces.

The targeting of civilians in conflict-affected areas has included brutal sexual violence, which has a history of being used in the DRC as a deliberate weapon of war and terror strategy. In 2022, the UN Joint Office for Human Rights documented and verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence against 701 victims, including 503 women, 11 men and 187 girls.

The violence endured by so many civilians in the DRC is fueled by impunity and corruption, undermining the state’s efforts to provide basic services, establish order and prevent exploitative and violent business practices. As a result, people are not only deprived of security; they are robbed of a fair share in the wealth of the country.

Important steps have been taken by the authorities in the fight against impunity. In 2022, at least 91 members of the defense and security forces, and at least 143 members of armed groups, were convicted of offenses related to human rights violations and abuses. These are important achievements both for the victims and for their preventive effect. However, the scale of violations and abuses that have been suffered calls for much more action to curb widespread perceptions of impunity.

My office is supporting legal proceedings related to the reported mass killings in Nyamamba and Mbogi, Ituri Province, in January 2023, as well as the mass killings in Kishishe, North Kivu Province, in November 2022. We are also supporting training and accountability efforts. for armed forces personnel.

I note President Tshisekedi’s speech to this Council and welcome his commitment to address accountability issues by exploring the options that were presented in the 2010 Mapping Report by my Office. I strongly encourage the Government to make the fight against impunity a pillar of its strategy for returning peace to conflict-affected areas. My Office will continue to offer our support to such efforts.

The authorities have also made some important ones efforts to create conditions for the return of peace in the provinces affected by the conflict. They include dialogue with armed groups, the development of disarmament, stabilization and transitional justice programs, as well as the implementation of free primary education and the “145 Territories” program aimed at building health and education infrastructure.

I strongly encourage the accelerated implementation of the National Program for Demobilization, Disarmament, Reintegration and Community Stabilization. It is important that this ambitious program fully complies with human rights standards and is compatible with transitional justice initiatives that integrate the rights of victims and affected communities to justice, truth, reparation and guarantees of non-repetition.

I welcome the work of the East African Community and the African Union to promote peace and security in eastern DRC, particularly through political dialogue and the establishment of a regional force. It is essential that all operations of the East African Community Regional Force are conducted in full compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law. Victims’ rights and the need for accountability for the gross human rights violations and abuses that have been so widespread must also be at the center of any political process.

Mr. President,

The government has made principled commitments for the expansion of civic and political space. However, there should be much more concrete implementation of these promises. With presidential, legislative and local elections scheduled for December this year, I am deeply concerned by the continued restrictions on the Congolese people’s fundamental freedoms and civic space. These include the obstruction of the right to peaceful assembly and threats to opposition leaders, journalists and human rights defenders. There appear to be systematic efforts to prevent journalists and civil society actors from investigating allegations involving security forces, particularly in conflict zones.

I am particularly concerned by the reported harassment and arbitrary arrests of journalists and human rights defenders by the National Intelligence Agency, including cases of alleged ill-treatment and torture. Colleagues of the UN Joint Office for Human Rights maintain an ongoing dialogue with this agency regarding the 27 persons who are known to be in prolonged arbitrary detention without due process. The systematic denial of access to this agency’s detention facilities is a major concern. I call for swift action to include the long-awaited reform of the intelligence services.

Increased tensions between ethnic groups, as well as between the governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, have generated misinformation and hate speech against certain ethnic groups as well as specific individuals. Hate speech and incitement to enmity, which are particularly severe in the east of the country, particularly target people of alleged Rwandan origin. I welcome the steps taken to combat hate speech on social media and in the press, and the calls by the President and Cabinet Ministers to end hate speech and discrimination.

brilliance,

The drafting of a national transitional justice policy and the adoption of the reparations law are important achievements. It is vital that these processes remain inclusive and transparent, taking into account the rights and views of victims and integrating the results of national consultations.

I commend the recent legislative reforms, in particular the adoption of the Law on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in November 2022, and the Law on Compensation for Victims of Sexual Violence and Other Serious Crimes in December 2022. I encourage their implementation. together with the immediate adoption of pending draft laws for the protection of human rights defenders; access to information, freedom of association and peaceful assembly; against tribalism, racism and xenophobia; and for the abolition of the death penalty.

Above all, I call for continued governance reforms, including efforts to curb corruption and establish principled business practices. Significant structural changes are needed to ensure that officials at all levels are accountable to the people they serve; and enable everyone living in the DRC, including women and girls — to contribute actively and freely to society. I also call on the authorities to advance the right to development and all economic and social rights, including concrete actions for the universal provision of essential services such as education, health care and clean water, which the President identified as national priorities in January 2019.

The UN Joint Office for Human Rights will continue to support the authorities’ efforts to advance human rights, including in the context of the anticipated withdrawal of MONUSCO. Human rights must be at the center of an orderly and gradual transition process. It is vital that sufficient resources are allocated to ensure a strong United Nations human rights presence in the country in order to ensure that we are able to continue monitoring, reporting, capacity building, advocacy and activities of early warning, while also increasing technical assistance programs within the UN country team.

Mr. President,

The people of the DRC have the right to live in peace, without deprivation and fear. They deserve so much more than these constant cycles of brutality and misery. I thank the Government for the good work we are doing together and I believe that we will continue to deepen our cooperation. I also take this opportunity to thank Bacre Ndiaye and Marie-Thrse Keta-Bocoum for their important contributions. After five years of his outstanding service at the head of the International Team of Experts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mr. Ndiaye will be leaving and I have decided to appoint Ms. Keta-Bocoum as Chairman in his place. Arnaud Akodjenou will join the expert team.

Thank you.