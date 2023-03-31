ERC Grant for innovative research on the shape and position of organs | Imperial News













An Imperial researcher has received new funding for their work exploring why organs are the way they are.

Professor Irene Miguel-Aliaga, the leader of MRC Institute of Medical Sciences London (MRC LMS) Gut Signaling and Metabolismhas been awarded her third grant from European Research Council (ERC).

The ERC Advanced Grant is one of Europe’s most prestigious funding schemes, rewarding outstanding research leaders with a proven track record of significant achievements over the last decade. The 218 winners, including Professor Miguel-Aliaga, will share a fund of 544 million euros to support their research in a variety of fields. Previous recipients have included Nobel laureates and other leading scientists who have gone on to make major contributions in their respective fields.

Professor Miguel-Aliaga, who is part of Imperial College London Institute of Clinical Sciencesintends to use this fu ERCrunning out THE answer Basic questions – why do organs have the shape they do are, and why are they positioned where they are? The proposal is titled ‘Gut Origami: The Geometry of Inter-Organizational Communication’.



“If we find that, as in Drosophila, the gut is a key source of reproductive signals, we may one day be able to curb tsetse populations (and thus disease transmission) by targeting these gut processes.” Professor Irene Miguel-Aliaga Clinical Research Institute

Her team at LMS, which is known for her expertise in this area, there are before used Hurry uppLies fruit flies to show that the intestine of men and women is very differentand that this is because this organ engages in communication with reproductive organs to support reproduction. She now hypothesis that form and position intestinal and other organs ARE NO development accidentsbut on the contrary there is a logic for thair three dimensional arrangement, which allows them to communicate with each other.

By using their new methods at LMS’s state-of-the-art research facility to visualize, quantify and genetically target organs in 3D, the team hopes to shed light on why organs have the shapes and positions they do. This groundbreaking research could have important implications for addressing global health issues: they also plan to apply their techniques to genetically target fly organs to treat the transmission of fatal diseases, such as sleeping sickness and nagana, of which are transmitted by tsetse flies in Africa.

Professor Miguel-Aliaga said: “If we find that, as in Drosophila, the gut is a key source of reproductive signals, we may one day be able to curb tsetse populations (and thus disease transmission) by targeting these gut processes.

“We are also applying our methods to the study of the human gastrointestinal tract to understand if and how it differs between males and females or between health and disease.”

Winning the ERC grants is a fantastic achievement for Professor Miguel-Aliaga and pays tribute to the critical importance of answering fundamental biomedical questions to address health issues around the world. It will bring new job opportunities for postdoctoral fellows, PhD students and other staff at LMS and bring them even closer to Europe’s scientific community.

Supporting ambitious research

European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, praised the recipients, saying: “ERC grants are a high recognition and an important commitment from our best researchers. The funding of 544 million EUR 218 invest our research. leaders, together with their teams, are in the first position to push the boundaries of our knowledge, break new ground and build foundations for future growth and prosperity in Europe.”

Professor Miguel-Aliaga added: “I am very happy to see that others share my excitement about this new idea and I am also very relieved that everyone in the lab whose good work led to this proposal will now can continue to work on this project.

“We are very grateful to the ERC for their continued support since 2012, which has allowed us to tackle new, unorthodox and ly challenging ideas.”

Overall, ERC Advanced Grants provide a fantastic opportunity for exceptional researchers to pursue ambitious and curiosity-driven projects that can lead to major scientific breakthroughs. Professor Miguel-Aliaga’s latest grant promises to add new layers of understanding to our knowledge of inter-organ communication and advance our understanding of the physiology of organs and organisms.