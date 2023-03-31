For Ukraine, the Trk High Commissioner details the grave violations and calls for a just peace

Mr. President,

brilliance,

Dear delegates,

The occupation of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has returned us to an archaic era.

An era when a territory of a neighboring country could be attacked and taken, at will, as its own. When the identity and history of communities could be denied, and reality rewritten.

The UN Charter was supposed to put an end to such atavistic thinking. But today, a nation is struggling to survive. After 13 months of the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law have become shockingly routine. People across the country face massive suffering and loss, deprivation, displacement and destruction. And the ongoing worldwide effects of this war, including countries without any involvement, are profound.

Mr. President,

Using my Office’s rigorous methodology, our staff has verified more than 8,400 civilian deaths and over 14,000 civilian injuries as of February 24, 2022. These numbers are just the tip of the iceberg. Most of the casualties resulted from the use of high-impact explosive weapons by Russian forces in residential areas.

In occupied areas of Ukraine, we have documented numerous summary executions and targeted attacks on civilians since February of last year by Russian military forces, including affiliated armed groups such as the Wagner Group. We have also documented 621 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions.

Interviews with 89 civilians released from detention indicated that 91 percent of them had been tortured or ill-treated by Russian personnel, including various forms of sexual violence. Five of the victims of enforced disappearance were boys, one only 14 years old. All five of these children were tortured or ill-treated.

Of the 109 cases of sexual violence by Russian personnel that were documented, most took place in places of detention. Others, including rape, were committed in areas controlled by Russian forces, mostly against women. Three rape victims were girls under the age of 18.

During the same period, my staff documented 91 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions by Ukrainian security forces. Of the 73 victims we interviewed, 53 percent had been tortured or ill-treated. We registered 24 cases of sexual violence by Ukrainian personnel; most of these consisted of threats of sexual violence during the initial stages of detention, as well as forced public undressing.

Ukrainian civilians have been transferred to the occupied territory or to the Russian Federation. They include children and adults who were sheltered in social care institutions, as well as unaccompanied children living in areas of Ukraine occupied or temporarily controlled by Russian forces. These transfers may constitute a violation of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits forcible transfers to occupied territory or deportations to any other country, regardless of their motive.

Two weeks ago, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine told this Council, in lucid detail, of the serious violations of international law it had identified over the past year, including war crimes and even possible crimes against humanity. The Council is also aware that the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for alleged war crimes for the illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Mr. President,

More than 400 prisoners of war, from both sides, have been interviewed by my staff. Ukraine with its credit provided unhindered and confidential access to the places of exile. The Russian Federation, however, did not grant us access, despite multiple requests, meaning that interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war could only take place after they had been released. This lack of access also means that the number of cases should not be compared with each other.

More than 90 percent of Ukrainian prisoners of war interviewed by My Office said they were tortured or ill-treated, especially in prisons, including the so-called is a terrible phrase that welcomes beatings upon their arrival, as well as frequent acts . of torture throughout the detention. We documented the death of five prisoners of war from injuries sustained during internment torture. Food and access to medical care was woefully inadequate. It is essential that international observers and staff of our Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine have unhindered access to all individuals detained by Russian forces.

Almost half of the Russian prisoners who were interviewed indicated that they had been tortured or ill-treated. Most of these acts of torture are said to have taken place immediately after capture. We did not find a consistent pattern of severe ill-treatment in more permanent places of detention.

We documented the summary execution by Russian personnel of Ukrainian POWs shortly after their capture, with one victim severely mutilated before being killed. Ukrainian POWs captured during the battle were also often tortured or ill-treated, with at least one such POW dying within hours of his torture. We also continue to collect and analyze information about the devastating incident in Olenivka in July 2022, in which at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners were killed.

We documented the summary execution by Ukrainian armed forces of Russian POWs and war personnel shortly after their capture. We are aware of ongoing investigations by Ukrainian authorities, but not, to date, of any prosecutions.

Mr. President,

International humanitarian law encapsulates the minimum essential values ​​that, in the most distressing circumstances, preserve our humanity.

Even in the midst of the bloodshed of war, the rules of international humanitarian law especially protect the life and dignity of civilians, wounded and sick soldiers and prisoners of war.

No one is above these laws.

Civilians and key civilian infrastructure may not be targeted. Medical and humanitarian personnel must be allowed to work without hindrance. Deliberately killing or injuring an opponent who has surrendered or who can no longer participate in combat is prohibited. The basic human rights of prisoners of war must be respected. The use of weapons or tactics that could cause unnecessary death or excessive suffering is prohibited.

And yet for the disabled woman who cannot leave her home under heavy shelling; for the tens of thousands whose lives and bodies are being torn apart; for prisoners of war who are tortured and deprived of medical care; for children growing up in terror these laws are violated every day.

I speak for many when I say that I will never forget the pictures of a heavily pregnant, dying woman being carried on a stretcher from the bombed-out ruins of a maternity hospital in Mariupol in March 2022.

All these victims have the right to justice and a just peace.

Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to send shockwaves around the world.

Sharp increases in the prices of food, energy, fertilizers and other essential goods have increased tensions and inequalities in every region.

The worst global cost of living crisis in a generation is affecting the lives and livelihoods of an estimated 1.6 billion people. It has pushed more than 71 million people into poverty. It threatens the stability of many countries.

It is essential to the lives of tens of millions of people around the world that the Black Sea Grain Initiative continues to provide support for global food security well beyond the current cutoff point of May 2023.

Thirty-seven years, almost to the day, since the Chernobyl disaster, another Ukrainian nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, continues to be in grave danger, with potential impact on millions of people at home and abroad.

At a time when humanity faces overwhelming existential challenges, this devastating war is distracting us from the work of building solutions, the work of ensuring our survival.

This war defies all reason. This madness must end and peace must be found, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

My office, my colleagues, my teams will continue to do our best to monitor, document and report the reality endured by hundreds of thousands of people on the ground.

Thank you