Shaheen, Durbin meet with the Moldovan ambassador





(Washington, DC) – US Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security CooperationAND Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), co-chairman of the parliamentary group of the Senate of Ukraine, today he met with the ambassador of Moldova in the USA, Viorel Ursu. During the meeting, the continuation of relations between the USA and Moldova and the ongoing Russian threat to Ukraine and the region were discussed. Shaheen and Durbin expressed appreciation for the generosity of the Moldovan people to Ukrainian war refugees and continued support for Moldova’s democracy and security. They also discussed Shaheen and Durbin’s recent trip to Romania and Georgia. During their visit, the senators met with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, who also raised the threat Putin poses to Moldova, where Russia has already occupied part of its territory. “I appreciated the opportunity to sit down with Ambassador Ursu today and congratulate President Sandu for her steadfast leadership. Moldova is on the front lines of Putin’s war in Ukraine, so continued U.S. support for our partner is essential to protect U.S. interests and security in the region.” Shaheen said. “Given its proximity to the war in Ukraine and the threats it is facing domestically from Russia’s malign influence, I applaud the Moldovan government and people for their steadfast and steadfast defense of democratic values ​​and their efforts to supported those ideals for their neighbors. throughout Eastern Europe. The US must continue to stand by our partners, who are vulnerable to Putin’s hostility and hegemonic delusions.” “Moldova knows very well the Russian threat. Durbin said. “In the face of Putin’s terrible war in Ukraine, I want to thank Moldovan President Sandu and the Moldovan people for extending a welcoming hand to their Ukrainian neighbors fleeing the war, and also express my continued support for Moldovan democracy and security.” ### Previous article

