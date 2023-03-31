Palliative care can benefit people with dementia

Emel Yorganci doctor , Katherine E Sleeman honorary professor and consultant in palliative medicine

Cicely Saunders Institute of Palliative Care, Policy and Rehabilitation, Kings College London, London, UK

Recognizing dementia as a life-limiting condition and improving palliative care would benefit patients and healthcare systems, write Emel Yorganci and Katherine Sleeman.

Dementia is a life-limiting, neurodegenerative condition that can be described as mental decline caused by many possible underlying diseases, including Alzheimer’s. The Office for National Statistics reports that dementia was the leading cause of death in England in December 2022.12 Furthermore, the number of people dying from dementia is predicted to double by 2040 in England and Wales as a result of the aging population.3

However, public awareness of the life-limiting nature of dementia is poor. A recent opinion poll4 conducted with a representative sample of more than 2,000 people in the UK found that only 42% were aware that dementia is a terminal condition and over 90% did not know that dementia is the leading cause of death in England.

As people with dementia approach the end of their lives, they often have complex care needs. Palliative care can improve experiences and outcomes for people with dementia. Palliative care is patient-centered care that focuses on identifying and assessing physical, psychosocial, and spiritual needs.5 This includes managing and treating symptoms, such as pain and agitation, that become more common as dementia progresses. While such symptoms are more common at the end of life, the inclusion of palliative care can begin earlier in the disease trajectory and be used alongside other disease-modifying therapies.

Although most people with dementia prefer to live in their usual place of residence, either at home or in a care home,6 many experience prolonged hospital stays, especially at the end of their lives.7 Not surprisingly, the use of acute hospital care by people with dementia, and the associated NHS costs, increase significantly closer to death.8 A palliative care approach to dementia care can also improve end-of-life and dying experiences by giving people with dementia and their loved ones opportunities to plan and make choices about their care and treatments. But people with dementia often do not have access to palliative care services. For the small number who have access to palliative care, involvement usually begins in a crisis or when the person is dying immediately.9 Part of the problem is a lack of understanding about the difference palliative care can make. Only 51% of people who responded to a UK survey understood that palliative care can benefit people who have dementia.4

Better access to palliative care for people with dementia would also have other benefits for the wider healthcare system. For example, people with dementia who were flagged by their GP as needing palliative care were found to experience fewer unplanned hospital admissions in the last three months of their lives.10 Access to palliative care has also been associated with reduced emergency department visits by people with dementia.11 Ensuring that people with dementia and their families understand the benefits of palliative care is essential to making informed decisions about health care.12

Government has a responsibility to improve public health, particularly for conditions such as dementia, where inequalities in health experiences and outcomes exist, and where a high burden is placed on the NHS and social care.13 Public health campaigns are needed to demystify dementia, clarify its life-limiting aspects and promote the potential of palliative care to improve outcomes and experiences.

Dementia palliative care knowledge and skills need to be built by incorporating them into core competence and continuing professional development. This is needed in primary care, home care, long-term care, specialist medical care, rehabilitation and palliative services. Investing in palliative care services in the community and strengthening the continuum of care between different services for people with dementia should be a priority as part of the integrated care agenda.

Better care for people with dementia nearing the end of their lives would benefit individuals and their loved ones and ease pressure on the health care system. Increasing societal awareness of the terminal nature of dementia and the benefits of palliative care should be an integral part of public policy.

Footnotes Competing interests: none declared.

All views are those of the authors and not of their funders or employers.

Provenance and peer review: not commissioned, not externally reviewed.