International
Palliative care can benefit people with dementia
- Emel Yorgancidoctor,
- Katherine E Sleemanhonorary professor and consultant in palliative medicine
Dementia is a life-limiting, neurodegenerative condition that can be described as mental decline caused by many possible underlying diseases, including Alzheimer’s. The Office for National Statistics reports that dementia was the leading cause of death in England in December 2022.12 Furthermore, the number of people dying from dementia is predicted to double by 2040 in England and Wales as a result of the aging population.3
However, public awareness of the life-limiting nature of dementia is poor. A recent opinion poll4 conducted with a representative sample of more than 2,000 people in the UK found that only 42% were aware that dementia is a terminal condition and over 90% did not know that dementia is the leading cause of death in England.
As people with dementia approach the end of their lives, they often have complex care needs. Palliative care can improve experiences and outcomes for people with dementia. Palliative care is patient-centered care that focuses on identifying and assessing physical, psychosocial, and spiritual needs.5 This includes managing and treating symptoms, such as pain and agitation, that become more common as dementia progresses. While such symptoms are more common at the end of life, the inclusion of palliative care can begin earlier in the disease trajectory and be used alongside other disease-modifying therapies.
Although most people with dementia prefer to live in their usual place of residence, either at home or in a care home,6 many experience prolonged hospital stays, especially at the end of their lives.7 Not surprisingly, the use of acute hospital care by people with dementia, and the associated NHS costs, increase significantly closer to death.8 A palliative care approach to dementia care can also improve end-of-life and dying experiences by giving people with dementia and their loved ones opportunities to plan and make choices about their care and treatments. But people with dementia often do not have access to palliative care services. For the small number who have access to palliative care, involvement usually begins in a crisis or when the person is dying immediately.9 Part of the problem is a lack of understanding about the difference palliative care can make. Only 51% of people who responded to a UK survey understood that palliative care can benefit people who have dementia.4
Better access to palliative care for people with dementia would also have other benefits for the wider healthcare system. For example, people with dementia who were flagged by their GP as needing palliative care were found to experience fewer unplanned hospital admissions in the last three months of their lives.10 Access to palliative care has also been associated with reduced emergency department visits by people with dementia.11 Ensuring that people with dementia and their families understand the benefits of palliative care is essential to making informed decisions about health care.12
Government has a responsibility to improve public health, particularly for conditions such as dementia, where inequalities in health experiences and outcomes exist, and where a high burden is placed on the NHS and social care.13 Public health campaigns are needed to demystify dementia, clarify its life-limiting aspects and promote the potential of palliative care to improve outcomes and experiences.
Dementia palliative care knowledge and skills need to be built by incorporating them into core competence and continuing professional development. This is needed in primary care, home care, long-term care, specialist medical care, rehabilitation and palliative services. Investing in palliative care services in the community and strengthening the continuum of care between different services for people with dementia should be a priority as part of the integrated care agenda.
Better care for people with dementia nearing the end of their lives would benefit individuals and their loved ones and ease pressure on the health care system. Increasing societal awareness of the terminal nature of dementia and the benefits of palliative care should be an integral part of public policy.
Footnotes
-
Competing interests: none declared.
-
All views are those of the authors and not of their funders or employers.
-
Provenance and peer review: not commissioned, not externally reviewed.
References
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bmj.com/content/380/bmj.p754
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sam Fanning gets a four-match ban after being caught tampering with the pitch, WA Premier Cricket final
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘illiterate’, India needs an ‘educated prime minister’, says Aam Aadmi party
- Anjan Luthra, chairman of Cricket Scotland, resigns after criticism of the organization’s handling of racism | Cricket news
- Canada probe into mass shooting identifies many police failuresExBulletin
- Palliative care can benefit people with dementia
- A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump
- Gwyneth Paltrow wins $1 case for skiing accident
- Female cricket has brought Nigeria global attention to Akpata
- PM Modi pays surprise visit to new Parliament building and inspects facilities
- Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charge | British news
- Former England cricket captain Vaughan has been cleared of racism
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Oscar-winning Elephant Whisperers team