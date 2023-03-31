Canada probe into mass shooting identifies many police failuresExBulletin

International
Canada probe into mass shooting identifies many police failures
Andrew Vaughan / AP
TRURO, Nova Scotia A public inquiry has found widespread failures in how Canada’s federal police force responded to the country’s worst mass shooting and recommends the government rethink the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s central role in policing the country.
In a seven-volume report released Thursday, the Mass Casualty Commission also says the RCMP missed red flags in the years leading up to the Nova Scotia rampage on April 18-19, 2020, which left 22 people dead at a prosthetics manufacturer disguised as an RCMP Officer and driving a replica police car.
The gunman, Gabriel Wortman, was killed by two Mounties at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, 13 hours after his rampage. Disguised as a police officer, Wortman shot people in their homes and set fires in a killing spree that included 16 crime scenes in five rural communities across the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it one of the darkest chapters in Canadian history and said he hopes the report is one of many steps toward ensuring such a tragedy never happens again. Trudeau attended the release of the report in Nova Scotia and said his government will review it closely. “There’s no question there needs to be change and there will be,” Trudeau said.
Among other things, the commission says that the national police force is very disorganized. His review of the RCMP’s 5,000-page policies and procedures found that members of the force themselves were unclear about how to properly respond to critical incidents and communicate with the public.
The report digs deep into the causes of mass shootings. These include the killer’s violence against his wife and the failure of the police to act on it, and the “implicit bias” that appeared to blind officers and community members to the danger posed by a white male professional.
In response, commissioners are calling for a future RCMP where the current 26-week training model is dropped, as it is no longer sufficient for the complex demands of policing. The academy would be replaced by a three-year, degree-based education model, such as exists in Finland.
The document begins with an account of police blunders in the years leading up to the murders and the events of April 18 and 19.
The summary of the report says that shortly after the shooting began in Portapique, Nova Scotia, RCMP commanders ignored witness accounts and senior Mounties mistakenly assumed residents were mistaken when they reported seeing the killer driving a fully loaded RCMP cruiser. noted.
“Important sources of community information were ignored,” he says.
In addition, the report says police failed to immediately send out alerts to the public with a description of the killer until it was too late for some of his victims.
Having revealed a number of shortcomings, the inquiry calls for a new external review of the police force. He says the federal minister of public safety must then set priorities for the RCMP, “retaining the tasks that are appropriate for a federal police agency and identifying which responsibilities are best reassigned to other agencies.”
“This could lead to a reconfiguration of policing in Canada and a new approach to federal financial support for provincial and municipal police services,” the report says.
Michael Duheme, the RCMP’s interim commissioner, said he hasn’t had time to go through the recommendations despite the RCMP receiving a copy of the report on Wednesday.
Duheme said he was “deeply sorry” for the pain and suffering endured by the victims’ families. “I can’t even imagine what you’ve endured,” he said, adding that the RCMP “must learn and we’re committed to doing that.”
Dennis Daley, head of the RCMP in Nova Scotia, told the families that he knows the response “wasn’t what it should have been. And for that, I’m very sorry.”
The victims in Canada’s worst mass shooting included an RCMP officer, a teacher, health care workers, pensioners, neighbors of the shooter and two correctional officers killed in their home. The rampage began when Wortman attacked his wife.
“Nothing will bring my brother or any of the other people back to this horrible ordeal,” said Scott McLeod, the brother of victim Sean McLeod. “If this report makes a positive difference across the country, it will be appreciated, I know, by families.”
The report details Wortman’s history of domestic violence in his relationships with women, including his wife Lisa Banfield. In particular, the report notes the experience of Brenda Forbes, a neighbor in Portapique who informed the RCMP of Wortman’s violence against Banfield. He never faced any consequences, but she faced years of stalking, harassment and threats from Wortman, prompting her to flee the province.
Jessica Zita, barrister for Banfield, read a statement from her client in which she says she hopes there will be meaningful changes from the recommendations, particularly those involving domestic violence.
Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada. The country revised its gun control laws after gunman Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college in 1989. Before the rampage in Nova Scotia, it had been the country’s worst,
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/03/31/1167297559/canada-shooting-inquiry-identifies-many-police-failings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
