Recipe for Ramadan: Beyza Kocas ali nazik (Turkish lamb with eggplant) | Turkish food and drink

For Ramadan, my family and I cook ali nazik kebab, a delicious marriage of smoked grilled eggplant mixed with yogurt and topped with tender lamb stew. For our special occasions, my dad becomes our head chef and does most of the shopping. My mom and I help her prepare and organize in the kitchen. Ali nazik is one of our favorite dishes and comes from his hometown of Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey.

Before the recent earthquake, Gaziantep was known as the Paris of eastern Turkey. It was famous for its economy, living standards and food. The word antep actually means delicious food and talented and generous hosts. Near the border with Syria, you can see and taste the influences of Arabic cuisine as well.

During Ramadan in Gaziantep, iftar does not only mean sharing with relatives, but also sharing with neighbors and those in need. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like there now, but my father tells me that at iftar in his youth, there would be hundreds of people kneeling around sofars (a piece of cloth that you place on the ground to serve a meal instead of using a table). Young men and women served many dishes and it would be so noisy. When everyone was seated and had their plates, no one was talking, everyone was waiting for the Adhan (call to prayer) which tells us that we can break the fast. And then they heard the sound of spoons hitting plates, drinks being poured into glasses, eating and drinking and talking.

Our Ramadan is always characterized by the theme of giving and giving in as many ways as we can. Giving to charity is especially important during Ramadan as it is the month where we can experience the hardships of hunger by fasting from dawn to dusk. We are encouraged to give zakat (charity) throughout the year, but during Ramadan, the rewards for your good deeds are multiplied a thousandfold.

Beyza Koca (right) with her mother, Almila. Ramadan is a time when the family comes together. Photo: Supplied by Recipes for Ramadan

In Gaziantep, there is a very special drink called meyan syrup, made with licorice root. You get it on the street everywhere, and during religious days like Ramadan you don’t have to pay. People sometimes hire these syrup makers and pay them to give away the drinks for free.

We used to go to Turkey every other year to visit our relatives and many of my memories of Gaziantep are based on food. Stuffed dolma, eggplant kebab, onion kebab, lahmacun, yuvalama, cig kofte, baklava, kunefe and many others.

My grandparents and most of my aunts and uncles live in the same building. It is 16 stories high and for a long time it was the tallest building in Gaziantep. You can see most of the city and a big park right in front of the building with nice playgrounds, walking paths and cafes. At night, we used to go out to that park as a family with my aunt, uncle and cousins ​​and stay there till late at night, eating delicious food and snacks. I miss those days.

Although the living standards here in Australia are much higher than Turkey and Gaziantep, I have always wanted to live there. It may be due to strong family ties and the level of commitment between them, but food is also a factor. Maybe one day I will go back to my grandparents house to live.

Soft recipe Beyza Kocas Ali

Preparation 20 minutes

cook 30 minutes

For the eggplant

4 medium eggplants (see note below)

2 cups of plain yogurt

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 spoon of salt

spoon of ground black pepper

Steamed riceto serve

Recipe Beyza Kocas ali nazik, a Turkish lamb stew with eggplant. Photo: Recipes for Ramadan

For the lamb

2 tablespoons of butter

500 g of lamb filletcut into bite-sized cubes

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 tablespoon pepper salcasi (Turkish pepper paste), or harissa

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes, mild chili flakes, or Aleppo chili flakes

1 spoon of salt

Heat the oven to 180C. Pierce the aubergines several times with a fork, preventing them from bursting during baking. Place the aubergines on a baking sheet and roast in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes until they collapse and are very soft. Alternatively, they can be cooked over charcoal, over a gas burner or on a gas grill after a day of roasting (turn off the heat and place the eggplants on the grill and cover with a lid so they will cook with the residual heat from the grill). Set aside to cool.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter, then add the lamb and onion and fry until brown. Add the olive oil, tomato paste, pepper sauce, red Turkish pepper flakes, salt and three tablespoons of water.

Cover the pan with a lid, reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes until the lamb is tender. (Cooking time may vary depending on the size of the lamb cubes).

Meanwhile, when the aubergines are cool enough to handle, remove the flesh from the skins and roughly chop. Be sure to remove all the skin as it will discolor the flesh and do not use a food processor to puree the eggplant. The roughly chopped texture allows you to better appreciate the flavors of the eggplant mixture.

In a container, combine yogurt, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Add the chopped eggplant and mix well.

To serve, spoon the eggplant mixture onto a large serving platter. Pour over the lamb cubes and pan juices and serve with steamed rice.

Note: Choose the blackest eggplants possible with a green tip; not too hard, not too soft. Eggplants with brown spots are very ripe. Avoid large eggplants as they have less dense flesh and are full of seeds. Roasted eggplant can be prepared and frozen ahead of time.