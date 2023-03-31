International
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples | Montreal Canadiens
Several organizations across the province work tirelessly every day to reduce inequalities and promote the well-being of Indigenous people in Quebec, both on reserve and off reserve. Check out the list below to learn more about their mission and discover different ways you can support them.
First Nations and Inuit Suicide Prevention Association of Quebec (FNISPAQ): Contributes to the well-being and balance of life of the aboriginal people of Quebec.
Native Alliance of Quebec (NAQ): Promotes and represents the interests of Aboriginal people living off-reserve in Quebec.
First People’s Justice Center of Montreal: Empowers and informs Indigenous people in the Montreal area to allow them to successfully negotiate their way through an Indigenous justice system and help them transition to a healthy and autonomous lifestyle.
Native women of Quebec: Support indigenous women in their efforts to improve their living conditions through the promotion of non-violence, justice, health, equality and their commitment to their communities.
Local Montreal Women’s Shelter: Provides a safe environment, support and frontline services to First Nations, Inuit and Métis women and their children to promote their empowerment and independence and help them rebuild their lives.
PAQ (Quebec Indigenous Projects): Accompanying First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples facing housing insecurity in Tio’tià:ke (Montreal).
Puamun Meshkenu: – also known as the “Road of a Thousand Dreams” in Innu – is a non-profit organization established in 2016 by Dr. Stanley Volant. Since its inception, the organization has worked to inspire indigenous peoples and support them in developing their full potential, so that each individual can contribute to the collective well-being with the support of their community.
Native Montreal: Contributes to the holistic health, cultural strength and success of Indigenous families, individuals and communities living in the greater Montreal area.
New Roads Foundation: Its mission is to promote the self-fulfillment of young people confident of a better future thanks to a strong identity. The New Pathways Foundation develops for First Nations youth concrete and positive experiences that are in their image and that take place inside and outside the communities.
RCAAQ (Group of Native Friendship Centers of Quebec): Supports the rights and interests of indigenous citizens in Quebec cities and actively supports the development of 10 Indigenous Friendship Centers across the province.
Montreal Indigenous Community Network: Supports the ecosystem of individuals and groups committed to improving the quality of life of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities living in the greater Montreal area.
Resilience Montreal: Supports the homeless population in the Cabot Square area and provides them with a welcoming and safe day shelter, as well as social, financial and mental health support and advocacy.
