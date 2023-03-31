Easter Holiday Safety Message – Inverclyde Council

AUTHORITIES in Inverclyde have joined forces to issue an Easter safety message as pupils wrap up for the holidays.

Senior representatives from Inverclyde Council, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have appealed directly to parents asking them to take a keen interest in what their children will be doing during the spring school holidays as part of ‘Do you know?’ security campaign.

Schools close for the Easter holidays today, Friday 31 March 2023 and will reopen on Monday 17 April 2023.

Do you know? safety campaign logo

In a joint letter, Inverclyde Police Commander Chief Inspector Damian Kane, local senior fire and rescue officer David McCarrey and chairman of the council’s police and fire control committee, Councilor David Wilson, asked for parents’ support to ensure young people stay safe over the Easter break.

They said: “We all have a duty to make sure our young people are safe and by working together we can ensure the Easter holidays are memorable for all the right reasons.”

The letter highlights the continuation of the ‘Did you know?’ campaign that encourages parents to ask themselves if they know what their child is doing and if they are at risk.

The full letter is as follows:

Stay safe this Easter As the Easter holidays begin, we want our young people to make the most of their free time and enjoy themselves in a safe and responsible way. We hope the best weather is on our way so we can all enjoy the great outdoors and the many facilities and attractions right on our doorstep. While the vast majority of our young people are polite and well behaved, holiday periods tend to see an increase in large-scale gatherings of young people. These gatherings can lead to various forms of anti-social behaviour, often involving alcohol or drugs which puts our young people at risk and also puts extra pressure on emergency services. Such behavior is also intimidating and causes concern for people in our communities, in our town and village centres, for businesses and their staff and on public transport. Fires can be another concern at the best of times, but especially during periods of dry weather when fire can spread rapidly and endanger life and property. During the holidays it is also a time when people, including young people, visit beaches and reservoirs, but open water can also be extremely dangerous and sometimes fatal, so we encourage everyone to be careful and pay heed the warning signs. We are once again asking for the support of parents to reinforce what it means to be a responsible citizen and to remind young people that any form of anti-social or illegal behavior is unacceptable. We are also urging parents and carers to ask themselves ‘Did you know?’ In recent years the council, police and other partner agencies have joined forces to develop ‘Did you know?’ campaign. It aims to encourage parents and carers to ask this simple question: Do you know where your child is? If it’s late at night and there are reports of large groups gathering in the area on social media, Do you know if your child is there? If there are concerns about the safety of young people at these gatherings, do you know if your child is safe? If there are incidents related to mass gatherings affecting our communities, Do you know if your child was involved? Not knowing the answer to these and other similar questions should be a real concern. We all have a duty to make sure our young people are safe and by working together we can ensure the Easter holidays are memorable for all the right reasons. Thank you for your time and thank you in advance for your support.

The police, fire service and council will also be sharing safety messages and updates on their respective social media channels during the school holidays.