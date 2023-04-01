International
The deep-sea mining industry jumps while governments talk
The world is waking up to the importance of the threat from deep sea mining, but governments have missed a major opportunity to take action at the 28th Session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA). Even after two weeks of negotiations, they failed to reach an agreement to put a clear stop to deep-sea mining.
Without an agreed plan to stop the deep-sea mining industry from starting earlier this year, the door has been left open for the industry to mine the seabed. And this is unacceptable!
The last two weeks have seen Indigenous advocates reject deep sea mining, the scientific warnings about the dangers become stronger and strongerAND the industry’s longest-serving and largest corporate backer calls it quits. Despite such clear messages, the negotiations in the ISA Council failed to produce concrete results, especially on the most pressing topic at hand: how to ensure that deep sea mining is not authorized until sometime after July 2023.
During these talks in Kingston, Jamaica, a growing number of countries made statements in favor of a moratorium or a preliminary pause on deep-sea mining, but Council members failed to agree on any meaningful way to prevent the mining industry. in the deep sea. exploiting legal loopholes to soon begin mining in the international seabed area. Rather, they only agreed to continue discussing the topic in preparation for the next ISA Council meeting in July. To add to existing concerns about the lack of transparency in the ISA, discussion of how to proceed took place in meetings closed to observers such as Greenpeace International.
If governments do not make their decision between now and the next Council session in July, there is a very real risk that the Metals Companys subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Incorporation (NORI), will apply for a license to start deep sea mining in the Pacific Ocean, potentially destroying priceless marine ecosystems and with little or no oversight.
Global mobilization is growing
from Australia AND New ZelandTO United StatesIN Belgium, France or in Kingston, Jamaica, global awareness of deep sea mining is growing. Throughout the ISA meeting, people mobilized online and in the streets around the world.
This kicked off in Kingston with a fantastic welcome event organized by a Jamaican youth organization to welcome Arctic Sunrise and her crew to Jamaica, which included part of the Greenpeace delegation and indigenous peoples from the Pacific campaigning against deep mining in the sea. This session was the opportunity for activists from the Pacific to have their voices heard as the first affected communities. The impacts of deep-sea mining can seriously affect fish populations that provide food and livelihoods to many Pacific communities. For too long, indigenous peoples have been pushed aside in the name of extractive industries.
The right of Pacific peoples to create their own destiny has often been taken away by global north governments and corporate interests. Deep-sea mining is just the latest form of neo-colonialism, exploiting the land and seas of the Pacific, without regard for the Pacific peoples’ proper way of life, food resources and spiritual connection to the ocean. But now, in Kingston, they rose up in resistance, speaking directly to decision-makers and taking action to stop history from repeating itself.
Meanwhile, in Zurich, activists from Greenpeace Switzerland disrupted a meeting of deep-sea mining investors, where Gerard Barron, CEO of Metals Companys, was giving a speech to highlight the dangers of deep-sea mining.
Metals Company (TMC) is a Canadian mining company and one of the most ruthless when it comes to plundering the seabed. In an effort aimed at putting pressure on delegates to the ISA and hastening the start of deep-sea mining, the TMC worked with their sponsoring state to trigger a controversial loophole called the 2-year rule that imposes an ultimatum on governments. The industry is trying to use this as a deadline for governments to allow deep-sea mining to begin in July.
We must continue the pressure
This is also why Greenpeace International took action, together with activists from the Pacific, against a research expedition that paved the way for the development of the deep sea mining industry.
Let’s face it: the results of this meeting are unacceptable. Governments have left the door open for mining starting this year. This is a rude awakening after the adoption of the Global Ocean Treaty. What are they doing? What else do they need to make a strong and clear decision to prevent monster deep sea mining machines from destroying fragile ecosystems? This industry is not waiting and neither are governments.
It’s not too late. Alongside activists from the Pacific, together, we can win and you can join us.
Stop deep sea mining
We need a global moratorium to stop this new destructive extractive industry from starting. Join the campaign now.
Deal
Maud Oyonarte is the global digital lead for the Greenpeace International Stop Deep Mining campaign, based in Paris, France.
Sebastian Losada is an ocean policy advisor at Greenpeace International and was a member of the Greenpeace delegation to the 28th ISA Session. He is based in A Corua, Spain.
|
