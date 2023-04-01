At the Luxor talks, divisions remain, but hopes are high for the loss and damage fund this year

Negotiators have added an extra meeting to try to get the talks concluded by Cop28 – but splits over who pays and who gets funding remain

A fund to provide financing to countries affected by climate-related disasters should be created by the annual UN climate summit that opens in late November, the chief host negotiator at last year’s summit said on Thursday.

The agreement on the creation of a “loss and damage” fund was PROVIDED at Cop27 in Egypt last November, but the agreement did not specify who would pay into the fund or how the money would be disbursed.

Before Cop27, rich Western countries had long resisted calls from vulnerable states for a loss and damage fund, fearing it could make them responsible for historic emissions.

A committee tasked with deciding how the funding should work held its first three-day meeting this week in the Egyptian city of Luxor. It includes 14 representatives from developing countries and 10 from developed countries.

Logistics not substance

The talks did not fundamentally address contentious issues such as funding sources or the type of projects the fund would cover, but there was a convergence among delegates on a roadmap to create a fund, said Mohamed Nasr, Egypt’s chief climate negotiator.

Asked if a fund would be up and running by the time of Cop28, which will be held from November 30 to December 12 in the United Arab Emirates, he said in a web conference: “Will it be created? I hope and assume so, and that’s what we’re working towards.”

“Will he surrender? I think this is a matter of how complex this fund will be and what will be the governance modalities and the working modalities of the fund”.

Not much time

The main points of divergence at the Luxor meeting were whether to identify gaps in the existing climate finance system before looking at the mechanics of the fund, or to work on both in parallel, Nasr said.

“Although they have different views, in many cases there has been this mood of cooperation, understanding and responsibility that part of the outcome in the United Arab Emirates should be these financing and fund agreements,” he told reporters in an online conference.

Delivery on time would be a “big challenge”, he added.

Nasr said the countries had not changed their positions since the Cop27 talks.

Countries differ on how to interpret the Cop27 decision and what they should prioritize, he said.

Who receives funding?

The Cop27 agreement said the funds should go to “developing countries, especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of climate change.

This encouraged developing country governments to seek recognition as “particularly vulnerable” in the latest scientific report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The G77+China bloc of developing countries has said they are all “particularly vulnerable” while the European Union has pushed for a more limited definition, although it has not specified its criteria.

In the transitional committee, Ireland’s negotiator Sinead Walsh said: “You can’t focus on all countries if you have to focus on particularly vulnerable countries. I agree that we should know what it means. But the one thing I do know – and this is just as an English speaker, this doesn’t come with any expertise – is that ‘especially’ and ‘all’ don’t mean the same thing.”

At the conference, Nasr told Climate Home: “A lot of countries, I think, don’t want to get into a vulnerability competition discussion because that’s the wrong direction … it’s not a productive discussion.”

“It cannot be said that a small island facing storm after storm is not particularly vulnerable even if they are middle-income or high-income countries,” he said, and “you cannot say that Pakistan is not is particularly sensitive to what he has faced”.

Another contentious issue is who will pay into the fund, with the European Union and other developed countries demanding that China pay regardless little contribution to climate change, in relation to the size of its population. This was not substantially discussed at this week’s meeting.

The committee decided that four meetings would be needed this year instead of three, and that Richard Sherman of South Africa and Outi Honkatukia of Finland would co-chair the committee.