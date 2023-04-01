International
Lisa Banfield’s lawyer praises commission report calling for victim blaming, RCMP exploitation
When Jessica Zita opened the Mass Victims Commission’s final report this week, she says she was deeply moved by the focus on gender-based violence, and particularly the way her client Lisa Banfield was mistreated.
“It’s worth it,” said Zita. “It validates her experience and feelings, which have been challenged and questioned significantly over the last three years.”
Banfield was in an abusive relationship for two decades with Gabriel Wortman, the man responsible for killing 22 people in Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020. His shooting rampage began in Portapique with a violent attack on Banfield, which reached to escape into the forest. near their house.
In the weeks and months that followed, an undercurrent of skepticism swept across the province about Banfield’s role that night and the fact that she never reported his abuse.
The commissioners made a point in their final report to call out those critics.
“In our view, this powerful myth or stereotype led to the perception that Ms. Banfield had some responsibility for the mass casualties and contributed to the subsequent dynamic of victim blaming,” the report said.
“She is in no way responsible for the actions of the perpetrator, but is a victim of his violent acts. She was not aware of what he was planning, nor is it reasonable to hold her responsible for not reporting the conduct.” his violent past.”
Banfield knew her husband owned illegal guns and smuggled them across the US border. She told the public inquiry last July that she never went to the police about the violence she endured because he held a gun to her head and threatened to hurt her family.
She testified that this was exactly what she believed he meant when he couldn’t find her the night of the rampage.
In the final report, the commissioners stated that Banfield was not only a survivor of the mass casualty event, she was also a victim.
“I take it as a message that Lisa doesn’t have to apologize for being a victim and a survivor and that’s such a powerful statement,” Zita said.
The single most important lesson
The commissioners stated their position on gender-based violence, saying “we believe this
lesson to be the single most important one that can be learned from this mass casualty.”
They described it as an epidemic that, like the COVID-19 pandemic, warrants a “meaningful, whole-of-society response.”
“It is alarming to know that some people responded to early RCMP communications on the night of April 18, 2020, thinking, ‘It’s a domestic situation.'” The false implication is that a ‘domestic situation’ is not what sets off warning bells. “
The commission’s report also takes aim at the RCMP for its “failure to take meaningful steps” to follow up on a report from former neighbor Brenda Forbes, who claims she told police in 2013 that Banfield was a victim of domestic violence and that Wortman had been illegal. guns.
Commissioners concluded Forbes’ complaint was never properly investigated.
Victims again
“The failure to take meaningful steps in response to Brenda Forbes’ report regarding the author’s 2013 assault on Lisa Banfield is an example of a more general pattern of systemic inadequacy in response to gender-based violence,” the commissioners wrote.
“This failure is remarkable given Ms. Forbes’ third-party report of the assault, including information about the perpetrator’s illegal possession of firearms, and her continued concerns for Ms. Banfield’s safety.”
The RCMP’s handling of Banfield in the months after the mass death also caught the attention of commissioners.
“The RCMP’s treatment of Lisa Banfield during the RCMP’s investigation of H-Strong is an example of the type of re-victimization that makes women survivors of gender-based violence less likely to seek help from the police,” the report said.
She was first interviewed as a witness by officers while in hospital with injuries inflicted by Wortman. She cooperated with the police after they spent several hours interviewing her. Unbeknownst to Banfield, she later became a suspect and was criminally charged in December 2020 with supplying ammunition to the gunman.
But that was weeks after investigators videotaped Banfield in Portapique as she recounted what happened to her the night of the mass shooting.
The charges were later dropped after the case went to restorative justice.
Zita and her law firm have repeatedly argued that RCMP officers manipulated Banfield’s vulnerable status as a victim to benefit their investigation.
“The RCMP did not treat Ms. Banfield as a surviving victim of mass casualty; that is, as an important witness who required careful debriefing and who would need support services.”
Zita says finding alone is “powerful.”
“If the report is read carefully and implemented, that is its purpose. It is to make sure there are no more Lisa Banfields,” she said.
