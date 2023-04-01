Parliamentary Secretary’s Statement on Sikh Heritage Month





Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, has released the following statement to mark Sikh Heritage Month: “April is Sikh Heritage Month, an opportunity to celebrate the significant contributions Sikhs have made to British Columbia. April is a particularly important time in Sikhism as it marks the occasion of Vaisakhi, the start of the spring harvest and the beginning of a new agricultural year. “In the late 19th century, the first Sikh settlers arrived in British Columbia to work in lumber mills, the logging industry, on farms and on the railroad with Chinese immigrants. Many early Sikh settlers arrived in Golden to work in the local lumber company. In 1905, Sikhs in Golden built North America’s first Gurdwara, which was destroyed by fire in 1926. Today, North America’s oldest operational Gurdwara, built in 1911, is located in Abbotsford . “In the decades that followed, Sikhs were denied the right to vote, subjected to hatred and violence, and kept from their families through unjust immigration policies. Despite it all, the Sikh community persisted – being strong advocates for equality, social justice and service to others in neighborhoods across BC. “The term ‘sev’ means selfless service performed without any expectation of result or price for performing it and is a central tenet of the Sikh faith. During the snowstorm last December, a group of volunteers with Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar in New Westminster demonstrated sev by opening their temple to motorists stranded overnight on the Queensborough Bridge. Volunteers provided food, hot tea and a place for people to stay warm and sleep safely. This is just one example of how Sikhs have stood up to to help others. “While this is a month to celebrate, we cannot pretend that the hatred and discrimination that many early Sikh settlers experienced is not still very much alive today. Last month, an international Sikh student was brutally attacked in Kelowna in an alleged hate crime. Incidents like these are horrific and unacceptable. We must come together in solidarity to support each other, embrace our differences and defend everyone’s right to live as themselves. “Our government is working to make our province more inclusive and welcoming to all. Through the Data Against Racism Act, we are working to identify the barriers that Indigenous and racialized people face when accessing government programs and services. To improve equity across the public school system, we launched the K-12 Anti-Racism Action Plan and through the Anti-Racism Resilience BC Network we are supporting community-led efforts to address hate and support anti-racism initiatives. “There is more work to do to dismantle systemic racism, and we are committed to leading this important work in honor of the many early settlers who did not have a chance to see the progress we have made to improve equality thus far. “This Sikh Heritage Month, I encourage all British Columbians to learn more about the incredible and selfless contributions they have made – and continue to make – in shaping our province. By taking time to celebrate and learn about the diverse communities in our province, we can make BC a more inclusive and welcoming place for all.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023AG0021-000420 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related