Negotiations will resume with the CRA while the strike votes continue





As the strike vote for more than 35,000 PSAC-UTE members working at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) nears its end, PSAC-UTE and the CRA have agreed to resume negotiations with the help of a third-party mediator to reach a fair contract for workers. The talks are scheduled for April 17-20. The clock is ticking on a possible strike, Taxpayers Union National President Marc Brire said. Workers are telling the government loud and clear during the strike vote that they are ready to fight for a fair contract that keeps costs up and improves our jobs. Our bargaining team contacted the CRA to resume negotiations as early as 11 April, but the employer took the position that they wished to meet with the assistance of a mediator, who was not available until 17 April. Our negotiating team made it clear that it was ready to negotiate with or without a mediator and expects the CRA to come to the table prepared to address the core issues, including fair wages, telecommuting and telecommuting, safety of work and work-life balance. PSAC-UTE launched strike votes in January after the Canada Revenue Agency refused to respond to our wage proposals and continued to hold major concessions to the bargaining table. Tens of thousands of PSAC-UTE members have registered for the ongoing strike ballots that end on April 6. The pressure our members continue to put on employers is working. said Mr. Brire. There’s no doubt that our goal is to get a fair contract to the bargaining table, but the CRA must come to the bargaining table ready to negotiate in a meaningful way, with a mandate that ensures workers don’t continue to be left behind.

