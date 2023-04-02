The cost of running the federal government is $151 billion a year on Trudeau’s watch

The federal Liberal government released a budget on Tuesday that calls for billions of dollars in new spending, something they’ve done in every other fiscal document for the past seven years.

A review of federal finances shows how big government has become in recent years as a result. Ottawa is projected to spend about $151 billion more next year than in 2014-15, a year before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party to win the government in November.

It’s not just spending that federal public service employment has grown by 31 percent in seven years. The government has grown added about 80,000 employeeson the list during his term.

Total spending for the federal government was $280.4 billion in fiscal year 2014-15.

Adjusted for inflation, that’s roughly $345.5 billion in today’s dollars.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s budget projects total spending will be $496.9 billion in 2023-24, a year when there will be no extraordinary pandemic-related spending.

And under Freeland’s current plan, spending will increase in the coming years. Its budget projects expenditures will reach $555.7 billion in 2027-2028.

Total program spending as a share of the economy, a figure that includes all government spending except for public debt charges, is at its highest point in three decades.

In 2014-15, program spending was 12.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Now it is over 16 percent.

“This Liberal government has put its stamp on the state and the economy that have taken us in a new direction. Even before the pandemic, they had pretty big budgets,” Sahir Khan, a former deputy parliamentary budget officer and executive vice president. of the uOttawa Institute for Fiscal Studies and Democracy, told CBC News.

“The state has gotten bigger, there’s no doubt. They abandoned the Chrtien-Martin-Harper political consensus as soon as they came to power,” Khan said, pointing to previous governments that kept spending in the 12-13 percent range of GDP.

Spending increases may seem like a problem, but Khan said it’s sustainable as long as the economy continues to grow.

“It’s going to work, it’s functional and it’s fiscally sustainable. We’re a $3 trillion economy,” he said.

Much of this spending is possible because of cuts made in the 1990s, when Canada was in worse financial shape.

“Chrtien-Martin did the heavy lifting. That’s what has given us the room now,” Khan said.

Trudeau himself raised a similar defense this week when asked if he could really describe his budget as “fiscally responsible” given the plan to spend more now and in the future.

“We have the lowest deficit in the G7, the best debt-to-GDP ratio and have maintained our AAA credit rating. We are one of the three largest economies in the world with a AAA credit rating, which means that the Plan is responsible”, he said.

Federal debt rises to $1.2 trillion

The current Liberal government has never run a budget surplus.

Under former finance minister Bill Morneau and Freeland, Ottawa has always been in the red.

That’s on top of the federal debt, which, at last check, is roughly $1.2 trillion, double the $612.3 billion it was when Trudeau and his team took the reins of power.

The government is no longer projecting when it will return to a balanced budget.

While the fall economic statement tabled last November suggested Ottawa’s budget could be back in the black in 2027-28, Freeland dropped that projection in Tuesday’s budget after announcing some new spending on health and dental care and a series of tax credits to encourage green technology and energy development.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and UN Prime Minister David Eby visit a clean electricity research and development facility in Surrey, BC, on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Franco Terrazzano is the federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a group that advocates for lower spending and smaller government.

He said he doesn’t think the Liberal government will ever balance the budget.

“Fiscal management, it’s like a muscle, if you don’t flex it and if you don’t use it, you lose it. They just don’t have the skills in place anymore. The government wants to spend more on everything forever and that’s not a good way to manage the public purse,” said Terrazzano.

“The government is spending so much they can win the lottery every day of the year and they will never pay off the deficit. They will just spend more.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was a massive shock to the country and its finances.

In an effort to keep the economy afloat, Ottawa built a stimulus program to stop business and send checks to the unemployed, among other initiatives.

But it wasn’t just the $327 billion deficit in 2020-2021 that added to the national debt. It has grown every year this government has been in power in good and bad economic times.

The party that promised “real change” in the 2015 election has delivered on its commitment to fundamentally change the role of government in Canadian life.

“I don’t think this huge spending has been hidden. This is what was advertised. They promised a shift to the center left after the Harper years,” Khan said.

Under Trudeau, for example, the government has created a more generous Canada Child Benefit, created a national child care program, increased Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) payments for poor seniors, increased payments of Old Age Security for some of the elderly and has spent tens of billions. dollars for indigenous programming.

It has invested more in infrastructure, housing, health care and, with Tuesday’s budget, is poised to support a dental care program that will see the federal treasury cover the cost of dentistry for millions of Canadians.

The government has also resettled tens of thousands of refugees and introduced a new Canada Worker benefit for low-wage earners, among many other measures.

While some of this spending has been offset by tax increases (the government raised income tax rates for higher earners, for example) and higher incomes from a growing economy, much of it has been paid for by taking more many debts.

The cost of servicing all that debt has gone up. Interest charges on the debt will cost taxpayers almost $44 billion in 2023. Interest charges are expected to reach $50 billion in 2027.

While relatively high in numerical terms, public debt charges as a percentage of GDP are still lower than they were in the 1990s.

The government predicts that debt charges will be about 2 percent of GDP compared with nearly six percent in 1991.

This is cold comfort for Terrazzano.

“Every year, there’s more money wasted on interest charges. That’s money that can’t be used to improve health care or lower taxes. It’s just a pile of money that goes to bond fund managers,” he said. he.

Employment in the public service has increased by 31 percent

Now that the government does much more than it did before Trudeau took power, the size of the bureaucracy has grown by leaps and bounds.

Federal statistics on the size of the public service show that the number of people on the government payroll has risen sharply in seven years.

In 2015 there were 257,034 federal workers a figure that includes people working in what the government calls “main public administration” and “special agencies”.

Specific agencies include the Canada Revenue Service, Parks Canada, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and more than a dozen others.

However, these figures do not include the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), RCMP, political staff and some people working overseas.

Also excluded are workers at federal Crown corporations such as Canada Post, CBC/Radio-Canada and Via Rail, which generate revenue to cover some of their costs.

In 2022, there were 335,957 federal public servants, a 30.7 percent increase from seven years earlier.

Canada’s population, meanwhile, grew by about 8.5 percent over the same time period.

This means that the federal public service employment growth rate is three times greater than the population growth rate.