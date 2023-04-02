Pope Francis leaves hospital after treatment for bronchitisExBulletin







change the subtitles Gregorio Borgia/AP

Gregorio Borgia/AP ROME Pope Francis left a Rome hospital where he was being treated for bronchitis on Saturday, joking with reporters before leaving: “I’m still alive.” Francis, 86, was hospitalized on Wednesday at the Gemelli Polyclinic after reportedly having difficulty breathing while attending his weekly public audience. The pope was treated with antibiotics administered intravenously, the Vatican said. Before leaving, Francis had an emotional moment with a couple in Rome whose 5-year-old daughter died Friday night in hospital. Serena Subania, Angelica’s mother, wept as she pressed her head to the chest of the pope, who put a hand on her woman’s head. Francis seemed eager to hang out with well-wishers. When a boy showed him his outstretched hand, the Pope made a gesture as if to ask “Do you have a pen?” A papal aide gave Francis one, and the Pope autographed the cast. The pope responded in a voice that was close to a whisper when reporters peppered him with questions, indicating that he felt chest pains, a symptom that convinced his medical staff to take him to the hospital on Wednesday. Frančesku sat in the front seat of the white Fiat 500 car that took him away from the Gemelli Polyclinic. But instead of heading straight home, his motorcade sped toward Vatican City, according to an Associated Press photo taken outside the walled city-state. The pope was apparently headed to a basilica in Rome that is his favorite. After being released from the same hospital in July 2021 following bowel surgery, Francis stopped to say thanksgiving prayers at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, which is home to an icon depicting the Virgin Mary. On Friday, Vatican officials said Francis would be in St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates in Easter on April 9.

