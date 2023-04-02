



A St. Louis lawyer Erin Breen, speaking from Truro, NS, on Friday, said the 130 recommendations contained in the Mass Cases Commission report place a strong emphasis on early prevention, something she says Newfoundland and Labrador lawyers wanted. “It appears that the commission took our submissions quite seriously and approved what we were asking for in the report,” Breen said. “Our coalition was really looking for a move away from this default carceral response that we have to gender-based violence, which has been completely ineffective.” Instead, the report recommends more funding for community groups working to protect victims of gender-based violence “as opposed to always relying on police and corrections for a reactive solution,” Breen said. “We were very interested in seeking that change, and I think the commission has strongly supported that.” Breen represents the Women’s Education and Legal Action Fund, the Avalon Sexual Assault Center and Wellness Within for Women. WATCH: Recap of Laywer Erin Breen on Here now: Police should not be the only solution to gender-based violence, says St Erin Breen says the Mass Casualty Commission report is moving in the right direction, putting less emphasis on the criminal justice system to prevent violence against women. The report comes almost three years after a gunman killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia. Her analysis concluded that his past patterns of violence and misogyny should have merited the attention of authorities long before his rampage. The commission emphasized the need for safe spaces for women to report violence and addressed forms of violence, such as coercive control, a form of abuse that can include gaslighting, humiliation and psychological intimidation tactics that are not recognized under Canadian law. “Gender-based, intimate partner, and domestic violence is an epidemic,” the authors write. “Like the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a public health emergency that warrants a meaningful, whole-of-society response.” Breen says the coalition also pushed to recommend education on misogyny and violence in schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. “We really need to make a difference at this monument,” she said. “It’s a social change. Education is key and we have to start when kids are young in order to turn this tide.” The commission’s recommendations are not binding, but the inquiry was a heavily funded joint federal-provincial venture, which Breen sees as a hopeful sign that its advice will be taken seriously. “The commissioners were very strong about the fact that in this case you had the most terrible tragedy,” she said. “For this to have any meaning, for those lives not to have been wasted, implementation and action is a necessity for these family members.” Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/nl-lawyer-mcc-report-1.6797276 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related