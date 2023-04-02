Israeli police shoot and kill man near Al-Aqsa mosqueExBulletin



JERUSALEM Israeli police shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun at an entrance to a Jerusalem holy site early Saturday, raising fears of further violence at a time of heightened tensions at the compound. of the fire point.

Later on Saturday, the Israeli military said a Palestinian driver rammed his vehicle into a group of Israelis in the occupied West Bank. Israeli medics said three people were wounded, two seriously, and the alleged attacker was shot dead.

In the Jerusalem police shooting, Palestinian worshipers at the entrance to the site Saturday morning had a different story, saying police shot the man at least 10 times after he tried to stop them from harassing a woman on her way to in the sacred complex. , home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem’s Old City, the third holiest shrine in Islam. The complex, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount, is also the holiest site in Judaism.

Police said the man killed was 26-year-old Mohammed Alasibi from Hura, a Bedouin Arab village in southern Israel. The village council called for a full investigation into his killing and a general strike on Saturday in protest.

Hours after the incident, the muddy cobbled lane leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque was still stained with blood. Alasibi’s family said he was a doctor who had recently passed his exams and received his doctorate in Romania. He returned to his hometown a month ago, his cousin said, and was taking care of his ailing father while working toward certification in Israel.

“He is a kind, polite man from a family of doctors who was going to Al-Aqsa for spiritual reasons,” said his cousin Fahad Alasibi. “If you want us to believe that he tried to attack the police, then show us the security footage.”

A police spokesman disputed the Palestinian accounts, insisting there were no women going to the compound at midnight because the compound was closed to visitors under an agreement with an Islamic trust called the Jordanian-controlled Waqf.

However, several dozen people have tried to sleep in the mosque overnight during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, prompting Israeli police to intervene and try to evict worshippers.

The police spokesman said that Alasibi first aroused suspicion by walking towards the gated compound. After being detained for questioning, the spokesman said Alasibi jumped on one of the officers and grabbed his gun, managing to fire two rounds at the officers as the officer tried to restrain him. Police described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack and said he was shot and killed in self-defense. No officers were injured. The spokesman said there were no cameras on the inner wall of the complex that could have captured the incident.

Palestinian worshipers at the compound on Saturday disagreed. Noureddine, a 17-year-old who lived in the neighborhood and declined to give his last name for fear of retaliation, said he saw Alassib confront police who had stopped a female worshiper on her way to Al-Aqsa Mosque. Alasibi’s relationship with the woman was not clear. He said some sort of dispute broke out between Alasibi and the officers before he heard shots.

“Nothing can justify so much shooting,” he said, pointing to chaotic footage he filmed of Palestinian vendors and worshipers shouting to the sound of rapidly firing bullets. They were shot from close range.”

His cousin Fahad said Alasibi was worried about traveling from Israel’s Negev desert to Al-Aqsa because his ailing father relied on him. “But he went because praying there during Ramadan means a lot to him,” he said.

The contested city complex has been a focus of clashes in the past, particularly during times of unrest in Israel and the West Bank. This year, as violence rises in the occupied territory under the most right-wing government in Israeli history, fears of an escalation in Jerusalem have grown as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins. Israeli police have increased their forces as tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers flock to the Al-Aqsa mosque for prayers.

On Friday, more than 200,000 Palestinians gathered at the compound for midday prayers, which passed off peacefully.

Noureddine said police forced Palestinian vendors and worshipers to leave the area after the incident, beating him and others with sticks. Israeli police briefly closed the site before reopening it for morning prayers.

Clashes at the hilltop compound have sparked wider violence in the region in the past. Clashes in the country in May 2021 helped spark a bloody 11-day war between Israel and Hamas of the Gaza Strip the rulers.

This year’s convergence of Ramadan with the Jewish holiday of Passover could increase the potential for friction as the Old City welcomes a massive influx of pilgrims.

Over the past year, Israeli-Palestinian fighting has escalated in the occupied West Bank. At least 86 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli or settler gunfire this year, according to an Associated Press report. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people in the same period. Israel says most of those killed were militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting police interventions and people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.