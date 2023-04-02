One-year anniversary of the start of the ceasefire in Yemen





Today marks one year since a UN-brokered ceasefire began in Yemen, ushering in the longest period of calm since the war began. For a year, Yemenis have benefited from the cessation of airstrikes, regular civilian flights from Sanaa airport, increased and unrestricted humanitarian and food aid, and increased fuel flow to northern Yemen. The UN-led ceasefire and US-facilitated diplomacy have largely halted the fighting, saving thousands of civilian lives; however, the United States acknowledges that the cease-fire was only the first step toward an inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni political process and a lasting resolution to the conflict. The ceasefire has opened the way for intensive dialogue on a more comprehensive deal, and the recent agreement to release almost 900 prisoners from all sides of the Yemeni conflict represents another important step forward. The United States welcomes the efforts of regional partners, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, to advance peace efforts. However, we remain seriously concerned about Houthi actions that threaten this remarkable progress and exacerbate the suffering of Yemenis, such as the recent attacks on Taiz and Marib and on Yemen’s oil exports. We call on the Houthis to anticipate such actions and pursue a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The ceasefire has also improved the delivery of humanitarian and economic aid. The United States remains the largest donor and has pledged $444 million so far in 2023. We welcome support from partners, including Saudi Arabia’s recent $1 billion deposit to the Central Bank of Yemen. More aid is needed for the Yemeni people and we urgently call on donors to build on progress on the ground and close the aid funding gap. While we continue to support diplomacy to reduce tensions wherever possible in the Middle East, the United States is also intensely focused on protecting our partners, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, from attacks enabled by Iran. Yemen today has an unprecedented opportunity for peace. We call on the parties to seize this opportunity to create a brighter future for Yemenis.

