Free school meals are served during the Easter holidays

The funding is an agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

During the Easter holidays, individual local authorities will decide how to manage the provision of free meals, either by creating lunches or by offering vouchers or direct payments to eligible families.

With the cost of living crisis continuing to impact on families across Wales, funding is being secured to provide eligible pupils with a free school meal until the end of the May half term, including all bank holidays during this period.

Families may be able to qualify for free school meals and free holidays if they receive any of the following:

Income support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Employment Allowance and Income Support

support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

Child Tax Credit (as long as you don’t also get Working Tax Credit and your annual income is £16,190 or less before tax)

the guaranteed element of the pension loan

Continuing Working Tax Credit – payable for 4 weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit

Universal Credit – your household income must be less than £7,400 a year after tax

Visit the following for more information on getting help -Get help with school costs | WALES GOV

The Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said:

No child should have to worry about going hungry during the school holidays. I am delighted that we have been able to extend the free holiday offer until the May Half Term. We know that food has a huge impact on children’s concentration and overall well-being. I want children and young people to be able to enjoy their school holidays and take the pressure off families who are already struggling with the cost of living. I would encourage families to find out if they qualify by speaking to their local authority.

Plaid Cymru Designated Member Sian Gwenllian said: