Autism Awareness Day: I was placed in 27 different foster homes and only received my diagnosis as an adult

An ambulance doctor who was placed in 27 different foster homes as a child only received his autism diagnosis as an adult because he never lived in one place long enough to be evaluated growing up.

James Sweeney, 37, who has been an emergency medical technician with the London Ambulance Service for seven years, had a turbulent childhood moving around 25 different foster families and two children’s homes across the Midlands.

Because of the constant turmoil, he had to start and stop his autism assessment many times and was often labeled bad instead.

He was only officially diagnosed six years ago when he settled in Maidenhead with his wife.

On this year’s Autism Awareness Day (Sunday 2 April), James took the brave step of sharing his story, in the hope that it can encourage other autistic people to never give up on their aspirations.

He said: I grew up being very frustrated. I remember feeling misunderstood by all my adoptive parents but the one woman I now call Mom.

Back then people just said I had bad boy syndrome.

I had so many shelters in so many different areas of the region and every time I started an autism assessment I was rehoused so it would have to start all over again.

When I got my diagnosis, I was finally able to understand why I am the way I am.

James said the lack of understanding from his caregivers often made him feel like he had little chance of succeeding in life.

He said: Crawling from one pillar to another is bad enough when you’re neurotypical, but for an autistic person it can be detrimental to their aspirations.

It often made me feel like I had no hope of living a normal life.

But despite the huge challenges, James never stopped looking for a future where he would make a difference in people’s lives.

After leaving school he trained as a counselor with a charity in London that helps care leavers take their next steps in life.

He then applied for an apprenticeship with the London Ambulance Service and passed his exams to become an emergency medical technician.

He said: While I liked the unpredictability of summons, I used to really struggle with being paired with a different crewmate every day and always having different shift patterns.

My management team has been great and they made the adjustments I needed.

James works a flexible rotation and can choose the shifts that best suit him and a crewmate he knows.

He commented: These changes have been vital to my working life because I now know what to expect ahead of time and feel more comfortable knowing my crewmates well.

Like many other autistic people, it can take me longer to process difficult situations.

After going through particularly traumatic jobs, it can be exhausting trying to process those emotions all at once, and that’s why it’s important for me to have a close colleague by my side who understands and can support me. give quiet time.

James, who is now the father of a two-year-old, said he is incredibly proud of where he is today: I had nothing. Now I have a wonderful family and a great job.

I work in the busiest ambulance service in the world, despite leaving school at 14 with no qualifications.

I think I worked ten times harder than I would have if I wasn’t autistic or raised in care. But if it wasn’t for my past, who knows where I’d be now.

If I could talk to my younger self, I would say: explore your passions and don’t feel like you have to fit in with everyone else for the sake of it!

He would encourage autistic people to consider a career in the ambulance service:

I didn’t think I could ever work to save lives, but here I am absolutely loving my job.

Darren Farmer, London Ambulance Services Director of Ambulance Operations, said: I am in awe of what James has achieved not only as an ambulance crew member who has cared for countless patients over the years, but also for the inspiration that it offers people going through similar challenges.

I’m glad he was able to turn his life around and it’s great to see he’s proud of it too. I would like to encourage anyone aspiring to work in the ambulance service to consider applying for a role with us.

We know that every person is different and may have different support needs. We will listen to you and try to make the arrangements that will allow you to succeed and thrive.

London Ambulance Service welcomes diversity and is looking for people from all backgrounds who care to make a difference. Last summer, LAS was named the best NHS employer for apprenticeships in the country in the Department for Education’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2022.

