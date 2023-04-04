UK charges ties with Western Australia on new promise of critical minerals





UK Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP travels to Western Australia to sign the joint UK-Australia pledge to secure future supplies of critical minerals and to inaugurate the new Consulate General in Perth.

The Indo-Pacific minister will meet Resources Minister Madeleine King in Perth on Tuesday (4 April) to sign the letter of intent and discuss how to secure the mineral supplies that will power a net zero future

Part of the UK’s strategy to diversify global supply chains of critical minerals amid growing geopolitical competition for resources The UK’s Indo-Pacific minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, begins a visit to Western Australia today (2 April) focused on working with Australia on future mineral supplies that will be key to delivering net zero commitments the world. The minister will meet Federal Government Resources Minister Madeleine King on Tuesday (April 4) to sign a joint pledge to increase the global supply of critical minerals such as lithium used in electric vehicle batteries. Indo-Pacific Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: Critical minerals will be a driving force in the world’s journey to net zero, and the UK and Australia are digging deep for sustainable supplies of the materials that power our phones, our cars and countless other aspects of modern life. Australia’s unrivaled manufacturing capacity, combined with the UK’s minerals trading and financial expertise, will boost global supplies, help protect supply chains from future shocks and support thousands of skilled jobs and with high pay. The International Energy Agency expects that as the need for electronics and battery technology will permeate every aspect of the modern economy, global demand for the critical mineral will increase fourfold by 2040. Australia is the world’s leading producer of lithium, with Greenbushes Mining , 210 kilometers (131 miles) south of Perth, producing 40% of Australia’s lithium in 2021 alone. Meanwhile, the London Metals Exchange remains the world’s center for minerals trading and finance, and the UK is a leading processing expert as well as a top international deal broker. The two countries will also work together to promote the highest environmental, social and governance standards in the critical minerals markets. The minister will visit Rio Tinto’s operations center in Perth, see the world’s largest bulk export port at Port Hedland and meet Alkemy Chairman Paul Atherley, whose firm will supply the lithium a planned refinery on Teesside, in the north. East of England. She will also formally inaugurate the British Consulate General in Perth, which, combined with Tuesday’s pledge, underlines the UK’s commitment to building diplomatic and economic links across the continent of Australia. Notes to editors

