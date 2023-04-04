International
Europe Daily News, 04 April 2023 | Perspectives & Events
ComPeTITIon
STATE AID
TRADE AND CUSTOMS
- Nnotice for economic operators – New round of requests for suspension of common autonomous customs tariffs for some industrial and agricultural products
- Msummaries of the 8th bilateral meeting between EU and Panama for SPS measures – December 5, 2022
- Cfailure to act rule (EU) /… concerning the classification of certain goods in the Combined Nomenclature (CN: 8543 40 00)
- Cfailure to act rule (EU) /… reimposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of certain pneumatic tires, new or retreaded, of rubber, of a type used for buses or trucks, with a load index above 121 originating in the People’s Republic of China following the decision of the General Court in joined cases T-30/19 and T-72/19
- CETA – Evolution of the main economic indicators – Note of the Chief Economist – March 2023
- EU-Australia Trade Agreement – Data sheet – March 2023
- oranswer given by EVP Dombrovskis an MEP written question – Recognition by China and Japan of the principle of regionalization
- OECD – Agreement on the extension ofexport credit support for climate friendly and green projects
- EEurope’s aversion to anti-tightening – Why the EU may back away from confronting China and more reasons the UK’s trade adventure in the Asia-Pacific is a distraction – Financial Times
DOMESTIC MARKET AND INDUSTRY
- Cfailure to act decision (EU) / on harmonized standards for toys drawn up in support of Directive 2009/48/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council
- Cfailure to act Implementing Decision (EU) 2023/733 of 3 April 2023 establishing Union test facilities for radio equipment and toys in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2019/1020 of the European Parliament and of the Council
- ThenvestEU: 24.8 million euros in funding for Swedish small and medium-sized businesses to support the circular economy – IP/23/2122
CHEMICAL
- Ppublic consultation – Chemicals – simplification and digitization of labeling requirements – Proposal for a regulation – Comment period: 03 April 2023 – 29 May 2023
FINANCIAL SERVICES
- oragenda for: Meeting of Financial services Committee – April 20, 2023
- Cfailure to act rule (EU) …/… laying down implementing technical standards for the implementation of Directive 2009/138/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council regarding templates for the submission by insurance and reinsurance undertakings to their supervisory authorities of the information necessary for supervision theirs and the repeal of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2015/2450
- Cfailure to act rulen (EU) /… laying down the implementing technical standards for the implementation of Directive 2009/138/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council regarding the procedures, formats and templates for the disclosure by insurance and reinsurance undertakings of their solvency report and their financial situation and the repeal of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2015/2452
- ESMAs Final report on resolution mandates under the CCP Recovery and Resolution Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2021123)
AGRICULTURE AND FISHERIES
- Cfailure to act rule (EU) /… providing an emergency support measure for the cereals and oilseeds sectors in Bulgaria, Poland and Romania
power
- EU.S. Task Force on Energy Security: a year laterand look Progress Report and Outlook 2022-2023
- EUS Energy Council: introductory words by HR Borrell and Commissioner Simson
- JOil declaration by the EU and the US after the 10th EU-US Energy Council
- REnewables: the main source of energy production in 2021 – Eurostat
- orCER for it consult on the harmonized allocation rules for long-term electricity transmission rights
- orCER ISSUES an opinion on the revised statutory documents of ENTSO-E
- orCER start its LNG standard
ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGES
- EU Cohesion Policy: 75 projects from young people selected within the #EUTeens4Green initiative – Noon Express
- Ppublic consultation – EU climate objective for 2040 – COMMUNICATION – Comment period: March 31, 2023 – June 23, 2023
- Mr.pollution and biodiversity: the national marine environment monitoring programs show progress but gaps remain, see also JRC report – Noon Express
- Opinion by MEP Maria Spyraki on the Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council Establishing a Framework for Establishing Ecodesign Requirements for Sustainable Products and Repealing Directive 2009/125/EC
HEALTH, FOOD AND PRODUCT SAFETY
- Cconsumer protection: Nintendo agrees to offer free repairs of unresponsive Nintendo Switch controllers – IP/23/2106 & Common position
- Ppublic consultation – Measures regarding Popillia japonica – Implementing regulation – Comment period: 03 April 2023 – 01 May 2023
- SCCS – Preliminary opinion open for comments Silver zinc zeolite – Deadline for comments: June 5, 2023
- SCHEER – Position paper on “Draft environmental quality standards for Priority substances according to the Water Framework Directive”
- EFSA – Process Safety Assessment renewalbased on VACUNITE technology (EREMA fundamental and Polymetrix SSP VleaN), used to recycle PET after consumption in materials that come into contact with food
- EFSA – Process Safety Assessment Recycling Loreco Plastbased on Vacurema Prime technology, used to recycle post-consumer PET in food contact materials
- EFSA – Food Enzyme Safety Assessment asparaginase from the genetically modified Aspergillus oryzae strain NZYMOA
- EFSA – Food Enzyme Safety Assessment lysozyme from chicken eggs
- EFSA – Group Scientific Literature Review DECISION pattern
- EFSA – 2022 Annual Report of the Data Advisory Group
- ECDC – The way forward with EU/EEA monitoring of infectious diseases
TRANSPORTATION AND MOBILITY
- Rharbor by the Commission for the implementation in 2019-2020 of Regulation (EC) No. 561/2006 on the harmonization of certain social legislation regarding road transport and Directive 2002/15/EC on the organization of working time of persons who perform mobile road transport. transport activities (the 31st report from the Commission for the implementation of social legislation in relation to road transport) and on the controls carried out according to the Council Directive 96/53/EC which defines for heavy vehicles the maximum authorized dimensions and the maximum weights of authorized
- Rsearch for the TRAN Committee: Assessing the potential of sustainable fuels in transport – March 2023
DATA PRIVACY AND CYBER SECURITY
- Dthey protect: The Commission’s latest assessment confirms the security and freedom of data flow between the EU and Japan – See Joint press statement – Noon Express
- EDPB – Instructions 9/2022 on personal data breach notification under GDPR
THE FIELD OF FREEDOM, SECURITY AND JUSTICE
- Ppublic consultation – Improving digital company law – Proposal for a directive – Comment period: March 31, 2023 – May 30, 2023
- rescEU: supporting the development of new emergency shelter reserves with €116 million – IP/23/2071
- JLetter Oint: JHA agencies’ contribution for EU solidarity with Ukraine
EURO, ECB & ECONOMY
- Four 2022 quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 – House prices growth by 2.9% in the euro zone – growth by 3.6% in the EU – Stat/39/2023
- FFebruary 2023 compared to January 2023 – Prices of industrial production decrease by 0.5% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU – Increase by 13.2% in the euro area and by 14.5% in the EU compared to February 2022 – Stat/38/2023
FOREIGN RELATIONS
- BRussell urges China to use leverage with Russia to curb war – France’s Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron to meet Xi Jinping this week – Financial Times
