Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Finland’s NATO Accession Instrument Ceremony





THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Well, Secretary General, Mr. Minister, I am pleased to report that just a few moments ago, Trkiye deposited with me, on behalf of the United States, Trkiye’s instrument of ratification of the accession protocol of Finland to NATO. And with the receipt and submission of that protocol, I can say that the protocol is now in effect. GENERAL SECRETARY STOLTENBERG: Thank you very much. This is great news, Secretary Blinken. And with that, I can actually hand over to you, Minister Haavisto, the official invitation on behalf of all allies for the Republic of Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty. So please. FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO: Thank you. GENERAL SECRETARY STOLTENBERG: And then at the same time, Id also invite you to file your membership papers with the US Government, here represented by Secretary Blinken. FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO: Thank you Mr. Secretary General. Thank you, Secretary Blinken. Now that I have received this invitation, I have great pleasure in depositing with the Secretary of State of the United States of America the Instrument of Accession of Finland to the North Atlantic Treaty. Please, Secretary Blinken. (The deposit of Finland’s Instruments of Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty took place.) THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Thank you very much. Well, with the receipt of this Instrument of Accession, we can now declare that Finland is the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty. (Applause.) GENERAL SECRETARY STOLTENBERG:congratulations. THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Welcome. FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO: And since we are now members of NATO, we have a very important task. And in fact the task is to give you for the deposit also our ratification for the Swedish membership. This is our first act as a member state. Please. THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Thank you Pekka. I am pleased to receive this on behalf of Finland. Thank you very much. FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO: Thank you. GENERAL SECRETARY STOLTENBERG:Thank you. And then we welcome Finland to the Alliance, and we also appreciate that you have agreed to invite Sweden as well. So this moment wraps up and then we’ll continue outside the building in just a moment. So thank you very much. THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Thank you. FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO: Thank you.

