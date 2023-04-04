Highlights of the Council 3 April 2023





This summary provides a brief overview of City Council meetings and does not reflect all discussions and debates. For full details, download agenda package or watch the full meeting at City of Medicine Hats YouTube Channel. According to councilor releases, Councilor McGrogan offered praise to the staff and volunteers at the Veiner Center after spending a recent morning with them. Robert Sissons, Planning Manager, introduced Bylaw 4724, a City of Medicine Hat bylaw to amend the Land Use Bylaw to make improvements to development definitions and regulations. The first reading was done at the March 20 meeting of the Council. After a public hearing, the City Council approved Act 4724. Robert Sissons, Planning Manager, introduced Bylaw 4770, a City of Medicine Hat bylaw to amend the Land Use Bylaw to rezone the subject property (1809 Strachan Rd SE) from Regional Commercial District to Medium Density Residential District. The first reading was done at the March 20 meeting of the Council. After a public hearing, the City Council approved Act 4770. Robert Sissons, Planning Manager, introduced Bylaw 4775, a City of Medicine Hat bylaw to amend the Land Use Bylaw to zone the subject property (830A Balmoral Street SE) from Community Services District to High Density Residential District Medium. The first reading was done at the March 20 meeting of the Council. After a public hearing, the City Council approved Act 4775. Rochelle Pancoast, Managing Director of Strategic Management and Analysis, introduced Bylaw 4781, a City of Medicine Hat bylaw to amend the Land Use Bylaw to close the land/road west of 5th Ave SE as described. The first reading was done at the March 20 meeting of the Council. After a public hearing, the City Council approved Bylaw 4781. City Council approved the minutes of the Council Committee of the Whole meeting of March 27, 2023 in the corporate register. City Council approved the minutes of the March 16, 2023 Energy and Infrastructure Committee meeting on the corporate record and approved a capital asset budget increase of $3,240,000 for the Unit 12 rotor replacement. City Council approved the minutes of the March 27, 2023 Public Utilities Committee meeting in the corporate registry. The Municipal Council received for information the minutes of the meeting of the Municipal Planning Commission dated March 22, 2023 and made the first review of the following by-laws: By-law 4772 to amend the land use by-law to zone the subject lands (1482 5 Ave SE, 378/380 Kipling Street, SE, and a portion of the lane between the properties) from Community Services and designated right-of-way in the residential district with medium density. A public hearing will take place at the April 17, 2023 City Council meeting.

By-law 4782 to amend the land use by-law to zone the subject lands (170-192 Somerset Way SE) from Low Density Residential District to Medium Density Residential District. A public hearing will take place at the April 17, 2023 City Council meeting.

By-law 4783 to amend the land use by-law to zone the subject lands (a portion of 840/844 Industrial Ave SE) from Mixed Use District to Open Space District. A public hearing will take place at the April 17, 2023 City Council meeting. According to the Municipal Council of new business: Gave first reading of Ordinance 4708, Clean Energy Improvement Tax Ordinance (to establish a Clean Energy Improvement Program.) A public hearing will take place at the April 17 City Council meeting.

Approved a new 2023 tangible capital asset budget for the CityView Workspace Migration project in the amount of $100,000 funded from reserves held through the collection of e-permit fees for this purpose.

Approved the appointment of Mayor Clark to replace Councilor Dumanowski on the Intermunicipal Committee

Informed that Councilor Hirsch will replace Councilor McGrogan on the Energy and Infrastructure Committee

Approved a motion to ratify a new collective agreement with Local 46 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees. The new agreement is for a four-year term from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2026. The agreement includes general wage increases of $1.55 an hour, beginning January 1, 2023; 2.5 percent effective January 1, 2024; 2.25 percent effective January 1, 2025; and 2 percent effective January 1, 2026.

Approved a capital budget of $7 million for a development project that will enable the distribution and/or direct distribution of decarbonization solutions over time, funded by GENCOs’ working capital.

