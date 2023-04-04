UN HRC52: Declaration on human rights in the Syrian Arab Republic





Thank you Mr. President, I have the honor to introduce draft resolution L.16 on the situation of human rights in the Syrian Arab Republic, on behalf of France, Germany, Italy, Jordan, the Netherlands, Qatar, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom. Mr. President, The earthquakes of that time have had a devastating impact on the Syrian people and will continue to do so for years to come. We welcome the UN’s efforts to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches all those affected, and we reiterate our condolences to the victims and survivors. We are horrified, though not entirely surprised, that the regime tried to use the disaster for political gain. These events did not happen in a vacuum, it is a natural disaster within a man-made tragedy that has unfolded over the past 12 years. The latest report of the Commission of Inquiry clearly explains how Assad continues to inflict unimaginable pain and acts of violence on his people. In our resolution we highlight these ongoing violations of human rights and humanitarian law in Syria. Homes, schools, markets, farms are nowhere safe from targeted attacks on civilians and their livelihoods. The so-called amnesty laws have yet to result in any further clarity for the tens of thousands of forcibly disappeared individuals and those detained in appalling conditions. Rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence are known to be widespread, but under-reported, due to the woeful lack of avenues for redress and support for survivors. Mr. President, The resolution presented today condemns the ongoing violence inflicted on the Syrian people, demands that humanitarian aid be unhindered and reach its intended recipients. It supports the timely implementation of a humanitarian mechanism to clarify the fate of the disappeared and calls for support and justice for victims of sexual and gender-based violence. And it seeks to renew the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry, whose excellent work remains vital to ensuring accountability. Let us thank all those who engaged constructively in the informal consultations on this resolution. Mr. President, at a time when the Syrian people once again face devastation, it is vital that this Council adopts this resolution to continue our efforts to ensure accountability. If this resolution is voted on, urge our members of this Council to vote in favor of it.

