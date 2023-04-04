Somalia

  • Somalia is a cholera endemic country, with uninterrupted transmission in the Banadir region since 2017. The current outbreak is concentrated among drought-affected, mostly displaced people without access to safe water and proper sanitation.
  • As of January 2023, 3,428 cholera cases and 14 deaths (CFR 0.41%) have been reported from 27 of the 74 drought-affected districts. Of these, 1,477 (43%) are children under 2 years of age, 1,682 (49%) are women and 1,436 (42%) are severe cases. None of the reported cases received oral cholera vaccine. In 2023, the districts reporting the highest number of cases include Kismayo (659), Belethowo (639), Afgoye (384) and Afmadow (357).
  • The cases reported in the first months of 2023 are twice those reported during the same epidemiological period in 2022. Additional case management capacity, through the establishment of oral rehydration points in displacement sites and health facilities, as well as the improvement of interventions in water and sewerage, are urgently required in the most affected districts.

