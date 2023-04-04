Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Aid to Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Release





Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) is announcing critical new security assistance for Ukraine. This includes authorizing a presidential withdrawal of security assistance with more munitions for US-provided HIMARS, air defense interceptors and artillery rounds that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, tools transport of heavy equipment. , and up to $500 million in essential maintenance support for strengthening Ukraine’s battlefield defenders. In addition, we are announcing a significant package of air defense capabilities, as well as artillery and tank munitions, mortar systems, missiles and anti-armor systems using $2.1 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds. The presidential withdrawal is the thirty-fifth such withdrawal of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021. The capabilities in this package include: Additional ammunition for Patriot air defense systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

mortar 120 mm;

120 mm and 105 mm tank ammunition;

25 mm ammunition;

Tube-launched, optically-tracked, guided-by-wire (TOW) missiles;

Approximately 400 grenade launchers and 200,000 rounds of ammunition;

11 tactical equipment recovery tools;

61 heavy fuel tankers;

10 trucks and 10 trailers for transporting heavy equipment;

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair;

Spare parts and other field equipment. According to USAI, the DoD will provide Ukraine with: Additional ammunition for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Nine trucks with 30 mm anti-aircraft guns;

10 mobile laser-guided c-UAS missile systems;

Three air surveillance radars;

30 mm and 23 mm anti-aircraft ammunition;

130 mm and 122 mm artillery rounds;

122 mm GRAD rocket;

rocket launchers and ammunition;

120 mm and 81 mm mortar systems;

120 mm, 81 mm and 60 mm mortar rounds;

120 mm tank ammunition;

Javelin anti-armor systems;

Anti-armor missiles;

Precision aerial ammunition;

Approximately 3,600 small arms and more than 23,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;

Seven tactical equipment recovery vehicles;

Eight heavy fuel tankers and 105 fuel trailers;

Armored bridge systems;

Four logistic support vehicles;

Trucks and ten trailers for transporting heavy equipment;

Secure communication equipment;

SATCOM terminals and services;

Funding for training, maintenance and support. Unlike a presidential recall, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than providing equipment that is withdrawn from DoD stockpiles. USAI’s announcement of this package represents the start of a contracting process to provide additional capabilities to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and long-term security assistance requirements.

