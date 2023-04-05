Finland will join NATO, but at what cost? : NPR







change the subtitles JOHN THYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

JOHN THYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Finland became NATO’s newest member today as the country’s flag – a blue cross on a white background – was raised above the defense alliance’s headquarters in Brussels. At the ceremony, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced: “For nearly 75 years, this great alliance has protected our nations and continues to do so today. But the war has returned to Europe and Finland has decided to join NATO and be part of the most successful alliance in the world”. In a statement, President Joe Biden praised Finland’s addition to NATO and noted that this was the fastest ratification process in NATO’s modern history. “When Putin began his brutal war of aggression against the people of Ukraine, he thought he could tear Europe and NATO apart,” Biden said. “He was wrong. Today, we are more united than ever.” Why did Finland join NATO? Finland raced to join NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. It was applied in May 2022. After years of public opposition to joining NATO within Finland, polls now show that Finns embrace the move. Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center’s Reimagining US Grand Strategy Program, says the Finnish people “have a long history of self-defense, resilience. They fought a war against Russia in the 1930s and 1940s for themselves. -Defense against the Soviet Union, and they kept it during the Cold War.” As a result, she says, they bring a long view to NATO that “many other European states can learn from.” What is the impact of Finland’s membership in NATO? Finland shares an 832-mile border with Russia. Adding Finland to NATO will double the size of NATO’s border with Russia; and will double border security. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Finland’s accession to NATO was forcing Moscow to take countermeasures to ensure its security. On Monday, Russia promised to strengthen military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to NATO expansion. But some analysts warn that European states become less self-reliant once they join NATO, and more reliant on US military capabilities. Sweden was also supposed to join NATO, but has not yet been able to. What impact does this have? In President Biden’s statement on Tuesday, he noted that Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership at the same time, nearly a year ago. “Both countries are strong democracies with highly capable militaries who share our values ​​and vision for the world,” President Biden said. “I look forward to welcoming Sweden as a member of NATO as soon as possible and encourage Turkey and Hungary to complete their ratification processes without delay.” Sweden is still waiting to join. Hungary and Turkey – both NATO members – have resisted; Turkey accuses Sweden of harboring Kurdish separatists whom it considers terrorists. Emma Ashford of the Stimson Center points out that this is a problem for the military operations of Finland and Sweden, as they have long had integrated defense cooperation. “It will add technical challenges as NATO defense planners try to bring Finland into the alliance’s overall strategic planning,” Ashford said. “They have to basically accept that Sweden is out and Finland is in for now. The Finnish leaders obviously thought it was better to be in the alliance and reduce that kind of risk of this limbo period even if Sweden wasn’t there . But it’s hardly an ideal circumstance.” Destinee Adams and Adam Bearne contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/04/04/1167881009/finland-is-about-to-join-nato-prompted-by-russias-invasion-of-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related