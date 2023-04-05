International
OECD reforms will give “green” projects better export financing
OECD countries agree to expand support for “climate-friendly” projects. But vague definitions and the inclusion of contested activities worry activists.
Rich countries have agreed in principle to get their export credit agencies to lend money on better terms for a range of “climate-friendly and green” projects.
A group of 13 nations and the European Union agreed to give those developing projects such as renewable energy, electricity infrastructure and low-emission transport more time to repay loans and charge less for insurance .
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) head Matthias Cormann hailed the agreement as “a major milestone to help increase the impact of trade and finance flows in securing our climate targets”.
But campaigners claim there is no clear definition of green projects and criticized the inclusion of technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
They claim that, since many hydrogen and CCS projects are run by fossil fuel companies, this sector will be among the beneficiaries of the reform, potentially for polluting projects.
The deal is part of a package of reforms secured within an OECD group responsible for setting rules for member states’ export credit agencies (ECAs).
The influencing role of ECAs
Participants are the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, the European Union, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey.
The reform is expected to come into effect later this year after national ECAs have implemented it.
ECAs are very influential in directing investment to specific sectors by providing exporters with government-backed loans, guarantees or insurance. This limits the risk taken by companies selling services and goods in countries or industries considered high risk.
Discovered: How Shell made money from dubious carbon offsets from Chinese rice
below new dealmaximum repayment terms will increase from 15 years to 22 years for investments including environmentally sustainable energy production, carbon storage and transport, clean hydrogen and ammonia, low-emission generation, zero-emission transport and low and clean energy minerals and ores.
The reforms will introduce further flexibility in repayment schedules and regulate the minimum premium rates charged for insurance coverage.
Uncertain ‘climate friendly’ label
The statement issued on Monday did not provide any more detailed explanation of what kind of concrete projects will be treated favorably.
A definition of clean hydrogen, for example, can range from green hydrogen produced with renewable energy to blue hydrogen extracted from gas.
An OECD spokesman said member countries were still in the process of negotiating the final text, which would include the agreement in principle and make public all the details.
OECD chief Matthias Cormann said the reforms would allow for increased and better targeting of public and private finance to support climate-friendly investments.
European Commission said this is the culmination of more than two years of negotiations.
“Incentives for the Fossil Fuel Sector”
The reforms have been met with disappointment by campaigners who had been pressing governments for wider changes, including an end to public export financing for fossil fuel projects.
Nina Pusic of Oil Change International told Climate Home that the group is concerned that this will allow the benefits to fall into the laps of oil and gas industries that are already heavily supported by export credit agencies.
Better incentives are needed for truly climate-friendly projects at the OECD level, but we are concerned about the definition used here, she added. It is still subject to further refinement, but the goal is now set.
governments battle on carbon removal and renewables in the IPCC report
Steven Feit, a senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law, said carbon, hydrogen or ammonia capture are the main avenues through which the fossil fuel industry seeks to legitimize itself in the wake of climate action. Labeling these projects as green or climate-friendly perpetuates a false narrative, he added.
Carbon capture and storage is where carbon dioxide is absorbed from the air, often directly from a polluting smoke stack. Hydrogen and ammonia are products that are used for different purposes. They can be made using clean electricity or polluting electricity from fossil fuels.
Fossil fuel financing
In recent years, ECAs have come under fire for being a prominent source of public financing for fossil fuel projects around the world.
ECAs of G20 countries provided seven times more export financing for fossil fuel projects ($33.5 billion) than for renewable energy ($4.7 billion) between 2019 and 2021, according to the data. compiled by activists.
In 2021 the OECD group agreed to end ECAs’ support for uninterruptible coal-fired power plants.
insecurity on retraining renewables scares coal communities in South Africa
But activists and some countries urged him to go further. The Council of the European Union called for an agreement to end officially supported export credits for projects in the fossil fuel energy sector, including oil and gas projects.
Return of hostages
Furthermore, at Cop26 in Glasgow 20 countries – including the largest members of the EU, the UK, the US and Canada – signed on a commitment to end public finance for overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022.
But countries have since been accused of softening the terms of the pledge by introducing exceptions.
Italy has returned its promise. The new ECA funding policy creates a wide range of exemptions for the continued support of fossil fuel projects beyond their deadlines for reasons of energy security.
Germany and the United States have yet to publish their policies outlining how their pledge will work in practice.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.climatechangenews.com/2023/04/04/oecd-reforms-set-to-give-green-projects-better-export-finance/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- How to improve gut health
- Macron and von der Leyen will pressure Xi on Ukraine
- The Last of Us was kind of nominated for Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards
- Rishi Sunak plans to house UK asylum seekers on barges instead of hotels
- Game Preview: No. 18 Women’s Tennis at Springfield
- College football recruiting costs by conference: SEC stands out as Georgia spends big money for success in 2022
- The Southeast Pacific Rise Zone earthquake magnitude has been revised to 5.1
- AWESOME PHOTOS of Chennai Airport’s new integrated terminal – PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate on this date
- Yorkshire cricket club seeks Middle Eastern investors for refinancing
- how music at work can fine-tune your research
- China’s Macron says hell urge Xi to work for peace in Ukraine
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news