OECD reforms will give “green” projects better export financing

OECD countries agree to expand support for “climate-friendly” projects. But vague definitions and the inclusion of contested activities worry activists.

Rich countries have agreed in principle to get their export credit agencies to lend money on better terms for a range of “climate-friendly and green” projects.

A group of 13 nations and the European Union agreed to give those developing projects such as renewable energy, electricity infrastructure and low-emission transport more time to repay loans and charge less for insurance .

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) head Matthias Cormann hailed the agreement as “a major milestone to help increase the impact of trade and finance flows in securing our climate targets”.

But campaigners claim there is no clear definition of green projects and criticized the inclusion of technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

They claim that, since many hydrogen and CCS projects are run by fossil fuel companies, this sector will be among the beneficiaries of the reform, potentially for polluting projects.

The deal is part of a package of reforms secured within an OECD group responsible for setting rules for member states’ export credit agencies (ECAs).

The influencing role of ECAs

Participants are the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, the European Union, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey.

The reform is expected to come into effect later this year after national ECAs have implemented it.

ECAs are very influential in directing investment to specific sectors by providing exporters with government-backed loans, guarantees or insurance. This limits the risk taken by companies selling services and goods in countries or industries considered high risk.

below new dealmaximum repayment terms will increase from 15 years to 22 years for investments including environmentally sustainable energy production, carbon storage and transport, clean hydrogen and ammonia, low-emission generation, zero-emission transport and low and clean energy minerals and ores.

The reforms will introduce further flexibility in repayment schedules and regulate the minimum premium rates charged for insurance coverage.

Uncertain ‘climate friendly’ label

The statement issued on Monday did not provide any more detailed explanation of what kind of concrete projects will be treated favorably.

A definition of clean hydrogen, for example, can range from green hydrogen produced with renewable energy to blue hydrogen extracted from gas.

An OECD spokesman said member countries were still in the process of negotiating the final text, which would include the agreement in principle and make public all the details.

OECD chief Matthias Cormann said the reforms would allow for increased and better targeting of public and private finance to support climate-friendly investments.

European Commission said this is the culmination of more than two years of negotiations.

“Incentives for the Fossil Fuel Sector”

The reforms have been met with disappointment by campaigners who had been pressing governments for wider changes, including an end to public export financing for fossil fuel projects.

Nina Pusic of Oil Change International told Climate Home that the group is concerned that this will allow the benefits to fall into the laps of oil and gas industries that are already heavily supported by export credit agencies.

Better incentives are needed for truly climate-friendly projects at the OECD level, but we are concerned about the definition used here, she added. It is still subject to further refinement, but the goal is now set.

Steven Feit, a senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law, said carbon, hydrogen or ammonia capture are the main avenues through which the fossil fuel industry seeks to legitimize itself in the wake of climate action. Labeling these projects as green or climate-friendly perpetuates a false narrative, he added.

Carbon capture and storage is where carbon dioxide is absorbed from the air, often directly from a polluting smoke stack. Hydrogen and ammonia are products that are used for different purposes. They can be made using clean electricity or polluting electricity from fossil fuels.

Fossil fuel financing

In recent years, ECAs have come under fire for being a prominent source of public financing for fossil fuel projects around the world.

ECAs of G20 countries provided seven times more export financing for fossil fuel projects ($33.5 billion) than for renewable energy ($4.7 billion) between 2019 and 2021, according to the data. compiled by activists.

In 2021 the OECD group agreed to end ECAs’ support for uninterruptible coal-fired power plants.

But activists and some countries urged him to go further. The Council of the European Union called for an agreement to end officially supported export credits for projects in the fossil fuel energy sector, including oil and gas projects.

Furthermore, at Cop26 in Glasgow 20 countries – including the largest members of the EU, the UK, the US and Canada – signed on a commitment to end public finance for overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022.

But countries have since been accused of softening the terms of the pledge by introducing exceptions.

Italy has returned its promise. The new ECA funding policy creates a wide range of exemptions for the continued support of fossil fuel projects beyond their deadlines for reasons of energy security.

Germany and the United States have yet to publish their policies outlining how their pledge will work in practice.