New law and regulations for tourist accommodations announced





Today, the Newfoundland and Labrador government announced the new Tourist Accommodation Act and regulations, which aim to strengthen the operating rules for short-term accommodation in Newfoundland and Labrador. In the past, short-term accommodation had to be licensed by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation under the Tourist Facilities Act. However, the new tourist accommodation law requires all short-term accommodation to be registered with the department. This process will provide the department with a complete record of short-term accommodations in the province, all of which will be required to comply with applicable municipal and provincial regulations, including the requirement for fire and tax inspections. The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation will work with other provincial government departments and municipalities to support the implementation of the law and regulations. Failure to comply with the new requirements could result in financial penalties, as violations will carry a minimum fine of $250 with a maximum fine of $2,000. To ease the transition process, any accommodation currently licensed by the department will be automatically registered. All others will have to register by March 31, 2024. The Tourist Accommodations Act received Royal Assent in the House of Assembly in November 2020, replacing the previous Tourist Establishments Act. Prior to its presentation in the House of Assembly, an online questionnaire was administered engaging tourism and hospitality stakeholders for short-term accommodation in the province. Since then, the department has regularly engaged with key stakeholders, such as Hospitality NL and Municipalities NL. Further details can be found on the Tourist Accommodation Act, including regulationsonline. quotas

For a long time, our tourism and hospitality stakeholders have been calling for a more level playing field between licensed and unlicensed accommodation. While the new law and regulations alone will not address all issues, it is an important step forward. The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation will now be aware of all operators offering overnight accommodation and will have the ability to provide regulations, improving our visitor experience. We will continue to work with stakeholders as we move forward with our implementation and evaluation.

Dear Steve Crocker

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation This has been a long-standing issue of advocacy for Hospitality NL and its members. The tourism industry in Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes these new regulations and feels it is definitely a positive step in leveling the playing field for all short-term rental accommodations.

Deborah Bourden

Chairman, Hospitality NL Destination St. Johns is pleased to see the announcement today of the new Tourist Accommodation Act, which will support our marketing of the St. Johns region. Of greatest importance is the registration of unlicensed housing in the short-term rental market. This registration will require all accommodation providers to comply with regulatory requirements around health and safety, taxation, permits and licences, thereby raising the quality of the overall visitor experience at our destination.

Heather McKinnon

Chair, Destination St. Johns -30- Learn more

A new draft law on tourist accommodations is presented Tourist accommodation bill Minister Davis announces framework for addressing short-term accommodation Engagement of interested parties for the modernization of the law of tourist facilities Follow us on Twitter @GovNL AND @TCAR_GovNL Like us in Facebook

1:05 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.nl.ca/releases/2023/tcar/0404n04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related