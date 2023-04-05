First WHO global meeting on skin NTDs calls for greater efforts to tackle their burden

Skin conditions disable, stigmatize and cause suffering and mental health conditions

The first World Health Organization (WHO) Global Meeting on Skin-related Neglected Tropical Diseases (Skin NTDs) took place on 27-31 March 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland. The week-long hybrid meeting was attended by approximately 300 people in person and over 1,000 online participants from 86 countries.

This historic meeting brought together skin NTD experts, policy makers, health workers, national program managers, scientists, representatives of partner organizations and research institutions, patient organizations, and WHO regional and country focal persons. for NTDs. The objectives were to discuss the medical, socioeconomic and research aspects of 10 NTDs with skin manifestations; review lessons learned in the field and in the laboratory; strengthening integrated approaches; and contribute to the advancement of research, prevention and clinical care for patients worldwide, thereby accelerating progress towards the 2030 roadmap targets.

Cutaneous NTDs are a major public health problem

Overall, skin conditions are estimated to affect 1.8 billion people at any given moment in time. In tropical and resource-poor environments, skin infections, which may be bacterial, viral, fungal or parasitic in origin, are the most common cause of disease. In most communities, skin NTDs account for about 10% of skin diseases. It is therefore important that endemic countries adopt holistic, community-oriented approaches to comprehensively address skin NTDs and all other skin conditions as part of universal health coverage and leaving no one behind.

Participants called for greater investment in NTDs to accelerate efforts to achieve the 2030 roadmap targets. Of the cutaneous NTDs, yaws is targeted for eradication, leprosy and onchocerciasis for elimination (interruption of transmission) and lymphatic filariasis (lymphoedema and hydrocele) for elimination as a public health problem. Buruli ulcer, cutaneous leishmaniasis, mycetoma, chromoblastomycosis and other deep mycoses (including sporotrichosis), post-kala-azar dermal leishmaniasis, scabies and other ectoparasitoses (including tungiasis) are targeted for control.

Integrating efforts can maximize benefits

In 2016, WHO conceptualized the approach to skin NTDs based on their similar geographic distribution, epidemiological characteristics, and social impact, and on the premise that training, community mobilization, case detection, and management strategies can be integrated to optimize the use of resources. In 2020, integrated management of skin NTDs was included as an example of a strategic approach to illustrate the cross-sectoral and holistic shifts advocated by the roadmap. In 2022, WHO published the Skin NTD Framework to guide countries and partners in implementing integrated public health interventions.

“Integration is not competing for resources: we need to preserve disease specificity by improving access to service delivery through shared platforms that combine similar activities.” said Dr Daniel Argaw Dagne, Head, Prevention, Treatment and Care Unit, WHO Global NTD Programme.

Without early diagnosis and treatment, skin diseases can negatively impact individuals, families and communities causing long-term disability, stigma and mental health conditions.

Presentations and discussions over the 5 days covered a wide range of topics and enabled participants to share best practices in implementing integrated skin NTD activities at country level. Many programs reported that they are still recovering from health service disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Cutaneous NTDs account for half of all NTDs: they must be addressed if the roadmap’s goals are to be achieved

Participants also highlighted the need to increase the visibility of skin NTDs within the broader context of NTDs, primary health care and universal health coverage. To meet the objectives of the 2030 roadmap, NTDs must be prioritized and funded at local and global levels; they need to be integrated across sectors, for stronger, more sustainable and sustainable programmatic support and funding.

“NTDs must be recognized in the global health architecture. An investment in NTDs is an investment in many of the priority public health agendas,”, said Dr Ibrahima Socé Fall, Director of the WHO Global NTD Programme.

The meeting also discussed the importance of digital technologies including online courses, artificial intelligence to aid diagnosis; surveillance and co-endemic mapping to guide integrated interventions; integrated management of disability, rehabilitation, stigma, mental health and inclusion; and knowledge and gaps in understanding of the mode of transmission of diseases such as Buruli ulcer.

Newer diagnostic tests are needed for most of these NTDs, and WHO has published Target Product Profiles (TPPs) to guide their development. In treatment, better and shorter regimens are needed for diseases such as Buruli ulcer, cutaneous leishmaniasis, mycetoma and tungiasis. Other challenges include access to ivermectin for scabies, which is one of the most common skin NTDs.

In his speech, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus committed to ensuring that NTDs are better supported by WHO in terms of resources, policies and advocacy. “Count me in: NTDs are where I started. I will follow your requests. I don’t want the conversations you’ve had this week to be in vain.” it stated.

Together towards 2030



After the meeting closed, its chair, Professor Roderick Hay, King’s College London and the International Foundation for Dermatology, emphasized the importance of stronger country leadership, more funding and strategic advocacy: “NTDs must be taken into account when other critical global policies are being developed and discussed, whether around health emergency planning, universal health coverage, One Health or primary health care. Putting patients’ needs at the center and training frontline health workers are absolutely critical to better care.“

The second global skin NTD meeting is scheduled for March 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland, which gives two years to advance the work. Participants were encouraged to continue collaborating with each other and with WHO to maintain momentum towards 2030.

More information about the meeting can be found here.