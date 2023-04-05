Hop on public transport to the Easter show

Easter goers are urged to plan their journeys and use public transport as large crowds are expected at the Royal Sydney Easter Fair at Sydney Olympic Park from Thursday 6 April to Monday 17 April.

Roads approaching the Sydney Olympic Park area will be busy during the school holidays and especially over the Easter long weekend from Friday 7 April to Monday 10 April.

Chief Operating Officer Howard Collins said public transport was the best option for families going to the Easter show.

Leave the car at home and hop on board one of the additional trains and main event buses that run to and from Sydney Olympic Park each day of the show, Mr Collins said.

Traveling to the Easter show has been made even easier for ticket holders with the cost of travel on all modes of public transport included in event tickets, simply show your ticket to Transport staff during boarding services.

They were waiting for the biggest one crowds over the Easter long weekend, so please allow extra travel time and be prepared to queue when boarding the main event buses, which will be in high demand.

Consider catching regular route buses to nearby train stations and continuing your journey by train.

Plan your trip using the Trip Planner at transportnsw.infoOpal Travel app or a third-party transport app and make sure you buy your show ticket online for the day of your choice as there is a strict daily ticket limit.

Show tickets are not available for purchase on board shuttles, train stations or at the venue. Tickets are available online only through Ticketmaster and are non-transferable to other show days.

Sydney Olympic Park main event buses will run daily during the show. Services start running between 6.30am and 8am depending on the route, with the last bus leaving the Olympic Park at 11pm each night. Services run approximately every 10 to 20 minutes and more frequently during peak hours.

Express and limited-stop trains will run regularly to Sydney Olympic Park from Central and Mainline Western Line stations each day during the show.

Mr Collins said if ticket holders’ only option was to travel to the Easter show, it was essential book parking online and allow extra travel time.

Book your parking online in advance to secure a spot as the Olympic Park car parks are expected to sell out. There is limited casual parking available. Parking for Friday April 7 is already sold out and others are selling fast for the long weekend in particular, he advised.

If you’re driving to the show, join your group and aim to arrive early because traffic will be heavier than usual on the roads approaching Sydney Olympic Park, especially over the Easter long weekend.

Alternatively, there are a number of large car parks along the main train and metro lines where you can connect with frequent trains and buses to the Olympic Park.

Sports and music fans attending events at the Accor Stadium and Qudos Bank Arena in the Olympic Park area during the Easter show are asked to plan their journeys and consider all travel options as parking is likely to be at capacity. , especially in the busy Easter. long weekend.

Footy fans should make the most of the extra trains running with public transport journeys included in their tickets for the matches on Friday 7th April (Good Friday) and Monday 10th April (Easter Monday).

For more information on public transport services for the Easter Show, including travel planning, visit transportnsw.info.

For updates on real-time traffic conditions, including road closures, visit livetraffic.com.