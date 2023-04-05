Encouragement to attack the influence of foreign countries on MPs of inter-party groups politics

MPs should be banned from using foreign governments to fund parliamentary special interest groups, a commission has recommended as part of a crackdown on the influence of potentially hostile states in parliament.

At least two Gulf countries are said to have financially supported the All Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG), while fears have been raised for years among security officials about the murky nature of how the networks operate.

Speakers of the Commons and Lords are particularly concerned about the influence of foreign governments among APPGs and are behind the push to block group funding and donations of gifts in kind such as administration services.

Now a report from the Commons standards committee has gone further by making sweeping suggestions to curb the potential dangers posed by external secretaries, who effectively run groups on behalf of MPs.

Given concerns that the current rules barring such secretariats from issuing a parliamentary permit are not being properly enforced, a review of permit holders has also been recommended.

There are more than 740 APPGs more than one for every MP. To limit the number, the standards committee is pushing for each group to have a maximum of four officials who are all jointly responsible for following the rules. It also wants MPs to be allowed to be officials for only six groups.

The ability of businesses to lobby the deputies has also caused concern. APPGs that receive more than 1,500 financial benefits a year will face tough new limits under rule changes suggested by the standards committee.

They will be required to produce an annual report on their work and their annual general meetings will be chaired by an MP who is not part of the group, but instead chosen from a panel chosen by the speaker.

All APPGs must be banned from accepting money from foreign governments and must publish their annual income and expenditure, the standards committee said.

Chris Bryant, the chair of the standards committee and a Labor MP, told the Guardian: The easiest way in the world to spread influence around parliament, whether it’s appropriate or not, is through APPGs. There are many of them. It’s out of control and we have to stop it.

Bryant added: Our entire lobby system has a soft underbelly called APPG. Anyone can set them up, they’ll be up and running in five minutes, and you hardly need to have anyone interested or show up, but then you can very easily show your influence in parliament.

The administration committee, which has the power to revoke parliamentary passes and is chaired by Tory MP Charles Walker, is said to have given approval for a review of the allocation of passes to APPG’s external secretariats.

There are 36 country-specific APPGs that have an external secretariat, funder or public inquiry point, according to Transparency International. It found that 23 of them were a think-tank, or a civil society or campaign group, six were private businesses, while five were unknown and two of the APPGs were sponsored by a foreign government.

Alison Giles, the parliament’s head of security, warned last year that APPGs were relatively unregulated and, crucially, dependent on outside interests for funding.

She said: Many APPGs will actively seek the kind of support that foreign entities and governments would be more than happy to provide.

Giles added that it was easy to obscure the sources of funding. Her comments suggest that moves to directly block foreign governments funding APPGs may not completely block money flowing into them from hostile states.