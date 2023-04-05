International
Local excellence leads to national guidelines for pediatric pain management | tidings
Pain affects us all. One in five children will deal with chronic pain before they reach the age of 18. Across the country, hospitalized children experience an average of six painful procedures every 24 hours, and up to 14 procedures for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. All children, even healthy ones, will experience pain at some point in their lives.
Pain has both short-term and long-term consequences if left untreated or poorly managed. Painful procedures in infancy can increase sensitivity to pain, affect development, avoid health care throughout the lifespan, and contribute to vaccine hesitancy. Chronic pain in adolescence can lead to persistent pain in adulthood and also increase risk for mental illness, opioid use, and socioeconomic disparities. It is estimated that the direct and indirect costs of pain in Canada are approximately $40 billion annually.
To ensure that all children and families have safe, equitable and reliable access to pain treatments, Solutions for Children in Pain (SKIP)in partnership with the Health Standards Organization (HSO) of Canada, leading experts and people with lived experience co-designed the first national standard for pain management in Canada.
Dr. Katie Birnie, PhD, assistant professor at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute in Cumming School of Medicine and associate scientific director for SKIP, chaired the Health Standards Working Group along with 14 experts in pediatric pain management. Voices from across the country included physicians, physical therapists, psychologists, child life specialists, health administrators, nurses, international experts, and youth and family partners with pain experiences.
Published on April 3, 2023, these GUIDELINES are the only national standard that exists for pain management anywhere in the world.
Leaders in pediatric pain management
This is an area in which the University of Calgary and Alberta Children’s Hospital are leading the way in Canada and around the world.
Canada is a world leader in producing new knowledge about pediatric pain. However, we know from research that has been conducted across the country that there is a huge gap between what we know about how to manage children’s pain and what actually happens in day-to-day care, says Birnie.
That’s where these standards come in, she explains. The value of a standard is that it engages organizational leaders and supports a cultural change by positioning pediatric pain management as a priority and weaving it into the fabric of the organization.
The National Pain Standards provide an opportunity to use research evidence to inform how health care is delivered to all children in Canada.
This health standard supports a cultural shift to ensure that every child seen within any hospital in Canada, whether visiting a children’s hospital, community/regional hospital or rehabilitation hospital, can have quality and equitable pain management, says Birnie. .
Commitment to person-centered care
By its very nature, pain is a personal experience and can only be known by the person experiencing the pain. Therefore, the standard emphasizes the child and the family as equal and important members of the health care team involved in the management of the child’s pain.
Justine Fehr, who serves on a number of patient advisory committees, has personal experience with chronic pain and through her role as a child development specialist and caregiver for clients with complex medical care needs. Engaging patients and families will look different for everyone, but providing opportunities to engage in their care is the first step, Fehr says.
Providing choices helps build a sense of autonomy and confidence in a child who may not have a choice about what treatment is required, but can be part of a positive experience in a health care setting for them.
The national standard is a tool that was created with input from a wide range of experts from all sides of the spectrum with the goal of empowering health care teams and families, Fehr says. My hope as we move forward is that it will be put to good use to benefit all patients, families, carers and practitioners in all care settings.
Commitment to excellence in care at Alberta Children’s Hospital
Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) is one of 14 hospitals worldwide and the second in Canada to accept ChildKind Certification. ChildKind is an international designation for excellence in pediatric pain management and recognizes institutional commitment to include equitable and safe pain management for children and families. Programs like Commitment to Comfort that promote patient comfort by helping to reduce pain and discomfort during medical procedures can be scaled to other care settings across the country.
Commitment to Comfort provides tangible resources across ACH for care providers, patients and families, says Sandy Baggott, child life specialist, lead at Alberta Children’s Hospital and member of the pain standards task force. Its aim is to harness the expertise of researchers and practitioners to ensure that all staff feel empowered and confident in pediatric pain management.
The standards provide a guide for healthcare organizations on what is needed for education, training, assessment and pain management, what is needed for care transitions and quality improvement, Baggott says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ucalgary.ca/news/local-excellence-leads-national-guidelines-paediatric-pain-management
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- How to improve gut health
- Macron and von der Leyen will pressure Xi on Ukraine
- The Last of Us was kind of nominated for Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards
- Rishi Sunak plans to house UK asylum seekers on barges instead of hotels
- Game Preview: No. 18 Women’s Tennis at Springfield
- College football recruiting costs by conference: SEC stands out as Georgia spends big money for success in 2022
- The Southeast Pacific Rise Zone earthquake magnitude has been revised to 5.1
- AWESOME PHOTOS of Chennai Airport’s new integrated terminal – PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate on this date
- Yorkshire cricket club seeks Middle Eastern investors for refinancing
- how music at work can fine-tune your research
- China’s Macron says hell urge Xi to work for peace in Ukraine
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news