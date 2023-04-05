Local excellence leads to national guidelines for pediatric pain management | tidings

Pain affects us all. One in five children will deal with chronic pain before they reach the age of 18. Across the country, hospitalized children experience an average of six painful procedures every 24 hours, and up to 14 procedures for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. All children, even healthy ones, will experience pain at some point in their lives.

Pain has both short-term and long-term consequences if left untreated or poorly managed. Painful procedures in infancy can increase sensitivity to pain, affect development, avoid health care throughout the lifespan, and contribute to vaccine hesitancy. Chronic pain in adolescence can lead to persistent pain in adulthood and also increase risk for mental illness, opioid use, and socioeconomic disparities. It is estimated that the direct and indirect costs of pain in Canada are approximately $40 billion annually.

To ensure that all children and families have safe, equitable and reliable access to pain treatments, Solutions for Children in Pain (SKIP)in partnership with the Health Standards Organization (HSO) of Canada, leading experts and people with lived experience co-designed the first national standard for pain management in Canada.

Dr. Katie Birnie, PhD, assistant professor at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute in Cumming School of Medicine and associate scientific director for SKIP, chaired the Health Standards Working Group along with 14 experts in pediatric pain management. Voices from across the country included physicians, physical therapists, psychologists, child life specialists, health administrators, nurses, international experts, and youth and family partners with pain experiences.

Published on April 3, 2023, these GUIDELINES are the only national standard that exists for pain management anywhere in the world.

Leaders in pediatric pain management

This is an area in which the University of Calgary and Alberta Children’s Hospital are leading the way in Canada and around the world.

Canada is a world leader in producing new knowledge about pediatric pain. However, we know from research that has been conducted across the country that there is a huge gap between what we know about how to manage children’s pain and what actually happens in day-to-day care, says Birnie.

That’s where these standards come in, she explains. The value of a standard is that it engages organizational leaders and supports a cultural change by positioning pediatric pain management as a priority and weaving it into the fabric of the organization.

The National Pain Standards provide an opportunity to use research evidence to inform how health care is delivered to all children in Canada.

This health standard supports a cultural shift to ensure that every child seen within any hospital in Canada, whether visiting a children’s hospital, community/regional hospital or rehabilitation hospital, can have quality and equitable pain management, says Birnie. .

Commitment to person-centered care

By its very nature, pain is a personal experience and can only be known by the person experiencing the pain. Therefore, the standard emphasizes the child and the family as equal and important members of the health care team involved in the management of the child’s pain.

Justine Fehr, who serves on a number of patient advisory committees, has personal experience with chronic pain and through her role as a child development specialist and caregiver for clients with complex medical care needs. Engaging patients and families will look different for everyone, but providing opportunities to engage in their care is the first step, Fehr says.

Providing choices helps build a sense of autonomy and confidence in a child who may not have a choice about what treatment is required, but can be part of a positive experience in a health care setting for them.

The national standard is a tool that was created with input from a wide range of experts from all sides of the spectrum with the goal of empowering health care teams and families, Fehr says. My hope as we move forward is that it will be put to good use to benefit all patients, families, carers and practitioners in all care settings.

Commitment to excellence in care at Alberta Children’s Hospital

Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) is one of 14 hospitals worldwide and the second in Canada to accept ChildKind Certification. ChildKind is an international designation for excellence in pediatric pain management and recognizes institutional commitment to include equitable and safe pain management for children and families. Programs like Commitment to Comfort that promote patient comfort by helping to reduce pain and discomfort during medical procedures can be scaled to other care settings across the country.

Commitment to Comfort provides tangible resources across ACH for care providers, patients and families, says Sandy Baggott, child life specialist, lead at Alberta Children’s Hospital and member of the pain standards task force. Its aim is to harness the expertise of researchers and practitioners to ensure that all staff feel empowered and confident in pediatric pain management.

The standards provide a guide for healthcare organizations on what is needed for education, training, assessment and pain management, what is needed for care transitions and quality improvement, Baggott says.