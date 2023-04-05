The candidates for the Leeds City Council elections have been announced





The elections take place on Thursday, May 4

The list of candidates for this year’s Leeds City Council elections has been announced. The list of candidates to become councilors in the elections on Thursday 4 May has been published today and can be seen at https://www.leeds.gov.uk/your-council/elections/leeds-city-council-elections Anyone wishing to vote in person at a polling station must ensure that they have an accepted form of Voter ID with them. Anyone who cannot produce such identification will not be able to vote. The list of accepted forms of ID can be seen at Photo ID of the voter (leeds.gov.uk). If anyone is looking for a new voter ID, the deadline to apply is 5pm Tuesday 25th April. In Leeds, applications can be completed for free, including taking a new photograph, at community centers and libraries across the city. There’s no need to make an appointment, but anyone who wants to apply this way should make sure they have their National Insurance number with them. Ballots are now being mailed to everyone currently registered to vote. The cards include clear instructions on the need to ensure that those wishing to vote in person have received ID and remember to bring it with them in order to vote. It will be a requirement at polling places on Election Day to identify all voters using accepted photo ID. It may be necessary for polling station officials to ask voters to remove face coverings to verify their identity. Privacy booths will be available at all polling stations, with the choice of a male or female official to conduct the check. The need to have voter ID only applies to those who wish to vote in person at a polling station or through a proxy in person, it does not affect those who vote by mail. Anyone wishing to vote by post can apply to do so via https://www.leeds.gov.uk/your-council/elections/postal-voting. The deadline for postal voting applications is 5pm Tuesday 18th Apriland residents are urged to apply as soon as possible to help manage demand. If anyone wishes to register to vote, including those who have moved house and need to register to vote at their new address, this can be done via Register to vote – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk) before the deadline midnight on Monday, April 17. Another option available is proxy voting, which can be applied for via www.leeds.gov.uk/elections. The deadline for applications to vote by proxy is 5pm Tuesday 25th April. Information about the new voter identification requirement and all voting options can be found on the Election Commission’s website at Voter ID | Electoral Commission. Notes to editors: Timeline of key dates remaining before the 2023 Leeds City Council and Parish Council elections: – Midnight Monday April 17: Deadline to register to vote

Election day – Friday May 5: Votes counted and results declared in Leeds

