A new documentary from The Climate Pledge highlights corporate climate solutions

Forward the future is a new character-driven documentary series featuring businesses that are pioneering industry-changing innovations on the front lines of climate change. The six films, each 10 minutes or less, show bold actions being taken by companies all signatories to The Climate Pledgethat have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The films show that a net zero carbon journey is possible and crucial to help curb the climate crisis.

Directed by five critically acclaimed directors, the films are packed with stunning visuals and heartwarming stories of resilience. The series leaves audiences with a message of hope: Companies can and are changing the way they do business to create a healthy planet for generations to come. Watch movies now in progress The Climate Pledge website and Prime Video.

Here’s what you can expect from each of the six films:

The Future of Flight

With JetBlue and Neste

Directed by Ondi Helmsman | Duration: 5 min 30 seconds

If the aviation industry were a country, it would be the seventh largest source of CO 2 emissions in the world. A key to aviation’s decarbonisation lies in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), made from renewable sources such as used cooking oils and animal waste fats. When used in its regular form, SAF can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuels. In January 2020, JetBlue announced that it would be one of the first US airlines to fly regularly on SAF (produced by Climate Change co-signatories, In this) from San Francisco International Airport. This groundbreaking collaboration between Neste and JetBlue shows how companies can collaborate to accelerate responsible climate action.

The future of buildings

With CarbonCure

Directed by Samia Khan-Bambrah | Duration: 4 min 52 sec

We live on an island. Will this island be here? asks Jennifer Wagner (CarbonCure Technologies) about the future of Prince Edward Island, a Canadian province her family has called home for decades. Motivated by a desire to build a better future for her children, Wagner joined CarbonCure, a fast-growing climate technology startup with a mission to accelerate the decarbonization of the concrete industry. With the growth of urban areas and increasing demand for its main concrete, cement, is responsible for around 7% of carbon emissions, CarbonCure aims to turn this concrete challenge into a climate solution.

The Future of Transport

With Amazon and Rivian

Directed by Cynthia Hill | Duration: 6 min 57 sec

In 2019, Amazon approached the electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian to talk about the electrification of the company’s delivery fleet. In 2022, Amazon and Rivian rolled out Amazon’s first electric custom vehicles, the start of what will be 100,000 vehicles by 2030. But the road to decarbonization has not been smooth. From vehicle design to infrastructure needs, the transition from traditional gas-powered vans to electric delivery vehicles has required some unique innovations as well as help from other Climate Pledge signatories.

The future of water

With Heineken

Directed by Samia Khan-Bambrah | Duration: 5 min 55 sec

The ancestors of the people of East Java, Indonesia, considered water sacred. Now, with waterways increasingly polluted, local communities are facing water shortages and, by 2025, so will half the world’s population. The only way to solve the water crisis is by working together to accelerate solutions. Multi Bintang Indonesia, an Indonesian branch of HEINEKENis working with local communities to protect resources and clean rivers of debris so local businesses and citizens can thrive.

The future of Agriculture

With Unilever

Directed by Laura Checkoway | Duration: 7 min 24 seconds

The unprecedented heavy rains are the result of extreme weather caused by climate change. They can remove inches from the soil surface in minutes, destroying crops and threatening farmers’ livelihoods. Companies that rely on these farmers to source local ingredients for their products are also affected. Unilever is tackling this business challenge head-on by partnering with Iowa Practical Farmers to protect and improve the land through regenerative agricultural practices.

The future of forests

With Amazon and The Nature Conservancy

Directed by david darg | Duration: 4 min 34 seconds

Almost the size of Australia, the Amazon rainforest is the largest rainforest in the world. However, due to the current rate of deforestation, it will not be at this size for long. Rainforests are natural carbon sinks, and when trees disappear, their naturally stored carbon has to go somewhere, and that somewhere is our atmosphere. To protect the Amazon rainforest and simultaneously fight food shortages, businesses must invest in nature-based solutions. Amazon, the company and its partners are supporting agroforestry systems in Brazil to restore forests, produce food and create sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

All films are available to stream for free worldwide on TheClimatePledge.com/future, Amazon Prime and JetBlue flights.

Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019, committing to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 204010 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The pledge now has over 400 signatories, including Best Buy, IBM, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Siemens, Unilever, Verizon and Visa.