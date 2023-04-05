UToledo celebrates National Arab American Heritage Month





The University of Toledo is celebrating National Arab American Heritage Month with a series of weekly events beginning Thursday, April 6, through Friday, April 28. This is an excellent opportunity to continue our mission as an educational institution to promote intercultural understanding, dispel myths and showcase the diverse culture of Arab Americans, said Dr. Gaby Semaan, associate professor of Arabic and director of Middle Eastern Studies. This is very important, especially for a cultural group that has historically been misrepresented, stereotyped, and even vilified, intentionally or out of ignorance, both in the media and in academia at times. National Arab American Heritage Month was first recognized by President Biden’s administration and the US State Department in 2021. This month is an amazing opportunity for Arab-Americans to display the fruits of our heritage that we carry with pride, said Lila Jarouche, president of the UToledo Lebanese Student Association and a senior studying political science. Firas Hasan, president of the Association of Middle East and North African Universities, said: As an Arab American, this month symbolizes many things to me. It is a reflection on the long history of our communities, our shared experiences and the unique struggles we have faced. The national month is also a chance to build stronger inter-community relationships by teaching others about our customs and traditions. Added Mary Massouh, a junior at UToledo studying nursing: This is an important month because it allows us to highlight the diversity we have among the Arab-American community on religious, national and even cross-cultural levels. This builds healthy relationships with the larger community. Thursday, April 6, 6:00 p.m Arab Americans in Toledo: Assimilation and Engagement by Dr. Samir Abu Absi and Dr. Gaby Semaan in Field Memorial Home Room 2420. Thursday, April 13, 6:00 p.m 1001 Things You’ve Ever Asked About Arab Americans, by Dr. Dany Doueiri, a professor at California State University San Bernardino (CSUSB), in the UToledo Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. This event, which is funded in part by the University of Toledo’s Research Funding Opportunities program, will be a hybrid of in-person and online with students from Stanford University, CSUSB and the University of Michigan able to join hands-on. Thursday, April 19, from 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Exploring the Arab World: 24 Poster Presentations by Students Enrolled in Arabic Language Course 1080 Culture and Commerce in the Arabic-Speaking World in Field House Room 2420. Friday, April 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m Unaddressed Hearing Loss in the Middle East: A Worldwide Concern by international guest speaker Dina Almomani in the Health and Human Services Room 1500. For more information, contact Semaan at Gaby.Semaan@utoledo.edu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.utoledo.edu/index.php/04_04_2023/utoledo-celebrates-national-arab-american-heritage-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related