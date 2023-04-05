2023 Jessup International Court of Justice News and Events • Penn Carey Law





Penn Carey law students head to Washington, DC to represent the US at the 2023 Jessup International Court of Justice competition. Oralists Saif Bajwa L24, Paul-Angelo dellIsola L24, Alara Hanci L24 and Jonathan Wiersema L24 as well as 1L Board members Kyra Du L25, Rachel Kabat L25 and Hillary Shah L25; student trainer Saeed Moomin LLM 23; and by counsel Sheridan Macy L24 will represent the United States at the 2023 Jessup International Court of Justice competition in Washington, DC With participants from 700 law schools in 100 countries, Jessup is the world’s largest moot court competition. Teams compete in a hypothetical dispute between countries before the International Court of Justice, the judicial arm of the United Nations. Paul-Angelo dell’Isola L24 and Jonathan Wiersema L’24I am proud of the team for its dedication to becoming better lawyers and passion for international law, dellIsola said. I have learned a lot from my colleagues and look forward to representing Penn Carey Law in the International Round. This year’s contest, which will be held in person for the first time in four years, concerns the interpretation of a peace treaty, deadly attacks on allegedly occupied territory, unilateral economic sanctions and the legal consequences of failure to dispose of proper disposal of hazardous waste. Teams from different countries must qualify in their respective national rounds to compete internationally. Thirty-three teams competed in the US regional round, with the top four teams advancing to the White & Case International rounds. During the regional round, Wiersema was awarded the fifth best oralist out of more than 100 oralists. Alara Hanci L24Jessup’s competition and internships have not only pushed us to be better advocates, but also turned teammates into friends, Wiersema said. The Jessup Moot Court is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in timely and contested international legal issues and we look forward to our continued participation in international rounds. The team would like to thank Bill Burke-White, professor of law; Jacques deLisle, Stephen A. Cozen Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science, and Jean Galbraith, Professor of Law, to serve as guest judges during controversial practices and to advise the team, and for Moomin, who has prior experience competing at the 2016 International Jessup’s round was invaluable to the team’s success. Learn more about moot court opportunities at the Faculty of Law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.law.upenn.edu/live/news/15697-2023-jessup-international-moot-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related