Boost for Welsh businesses as UK reaches deal to join major Indo-Pacific free trade bloc

UK announces agreement to join CPTPP a major trade bloc in the Indo-Pacific, which will have a total GDP of 11 trillion once the UK joins

More than 450 businesses in Wales exported to CPTPP countries in 2021 and could benefit following today’s announcement

Joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which features some of the world’s fastest growing economies, gives Welsh companies, start-ups and farmers access to the emerging middle class.

The Welsh economy is set to benefit after the UK Government today (March 31) announced the end of trade talks with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a broad free trade area spanning the Indo-Pacific.

The bloc is home to over 500 million people and will have a total GDP of £11 trillion once the UK joins. Membership of the bloc could boost the Welsh economy by improving access for businesses to some of the world’s biggest markets.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

We are at heart an open and free-trading nation, and this deal shows the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms. As part of the CPTPP, the UK is now in a prime position in the global economy to seize opportunities for new jobs, growth and innovation. Membership of the CPTPP trading bloc places the UK at the center of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies, as the first new nation and the first European country to join. British businesses will now enjoy unparalleled access to markets from Europe to the South Pacific.

There are many opportunities for Welsh businesses to benefit from joining the CPTPP, with more than 450 businesses in Wales exporting goods worth over £900m to CPTPP countries in 2021.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:

This is an important moment for Great Britain. Our accession to the CPTPP sends a strong signal that the UK is open for business and using our post-Brexit freedoms to reach new markets around the world and grow our economy. Membership of the CPTPP will support jobs and create opportunities for companies of all sizes and in all parts of the UK. It is also about giving Welsh businesses improved access to countries that will be the gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific region, which is expected to account for the majority of future global growth.

Membership of the trading bloc will mean that more than 99 per cent of UK merchandise exports to CPTPP members will qualify for zero tariffs. In the long term, it could boost the UK economy by £1.8 billion and lead to a £1.7 billion increase in UK exports to CPTPP countries as a result of reduced barriers between goods and services according to the published scoping assessment from the Government. Key Welsh exports such as machinery and power generators could benefit from tariff removal as a result of the deal.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

This trade deal is great news for Welsh business. CPTPP countries are already an important sector in the Welsh export market. Over 450 companies, including Halen Mn and Fifth Wheel, will benefit from less red tape and better opportunities. These growing markets will help businesses in Wales increase export opportunities and increase global appetite for Welsh goods and services.

The Fifth Wheel Company is a multi-award winning business specializing in the design and manufacture of luxury tourers. All their vehicles are assembled at their factory in Rhuallt in North Wales and they are excited about the export opportunities that will be created by the UK joining the CPTPP.

Gethin Whiteley at Fifth Wheel commented:

We have been exporting our luxury caravans to Australia and New Zealand customers for the past five years. The leisure and camping market within these countries is growing, and our products offer the size and space of a motorhome and the practicality of a car and caravan, so are well suited for exploration. We have already embarked on a trade mission to strengthen our position in these markets and believe that joining the CPTPP, along with bilateral agreements, will further assist us in our quest to increase exports of our products to markets of increasing importance .

The Wales-based Halen Mn company produces ANGLESEY sea salt, which can be found in over 100 of the UK’s top grocers, as well as retailers such as Marks and Spencer, Waitrose and Harvey Nichols.

They already export to more than 22 countries around the globe, including several CPTPP members, and look forward to exploring the further export potential created by the UK’s accession to the trading bloc.

Alison Lea-Wilson in Halen Mn said:

Anything the UK government can do to help realize the huge potential of trade with CPTPP member states is to be welcomed. We already export to Japan and Singapore and see opportunities in Australia as well. We are delighted to supply a Japanese bakery ingredient company with our innovative oak smoked water. There is already a great relationship between Wales and Japan, forged in part by rugby, seaweed and even leeks, and we look forward to building on it.

Membership is a gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific region, which has 60% of the world’s population and is set to account for the majority (54%) of global economic growth and around half a billion of the world’s middle-class consumers in previous decades.

As a member of the CPTPP, the UK will help influence and shape global rules for future industries such as digital, data and services, and secure our place as a global leader in a network of countries committed to free trade.

The UK and CPTPP members will now take the final steps required for the UK to formally sign up in 2023.