The number of tourist accommodations registered in NS shows a sharp increase





The number of registered tourist accommodations in the province, including short-term rentals, has increased dramatically since last year. Tourist Accommodation Registration Act requires all accommodation operators to register with the province. For the first time, since April 1, this regulation includes operators whose main residence is used as a short-term rental, such as Airbnb. These operators were previously excluded. As of Monday morning, 2,988 accommodations were recorded for 2023-24, continuing the steady upward trend since the act came into force in 2020: 2020-21: 1,294 registered accommodations.

2021-22: 1,672 registered accommodation.

2022-23: 1,720 registered accommodations.

2023-24: 2,988 registered accommodation. It is unclear whether the increase is due to more accommodation being offered, or whether more operators are complying with the rules and registering. Of the 2,988 accommodations registered for 2023-2024, traditional types of tourist accommodations such as hotels and bed and breakfasts are a minority: Hotels, inns, motels, resorts, bed and breakfasts: 13 percent.

Rooms in a house, independent secondary suites such as a basement apartment or garage loft: 20 percent.

Cottages, cabins, tiny houses, unusual dwellings (such as yurts, domes, camping trailers): 31 percent.

All apartments, condos, houses and vacation homes: 36 percent. Act it also requires online platform operators such as Airbnb or VRBO to keep a record of the registration number for each listed accommodation. People who don’t register their accommodation can face a fine of $1,000 a day, up to $7,500 a year. Questions about implementation The introduction of the new rules brought questions before a Legislature subcommittee on Monday. Dartmouth North MLA Susan Leblanc asked Tourism Minister Pat Dunnhow the province would monitor and enforce registration requirements, “because apparently, Airbnb doesn’t care about our rules.” “The focus will be on awareness and education,” Dunn replied. He said platform operators have been told “they are absolutely not allowed” to post any accommodation on their websites unless they have a registration number. Dunn said “it seems the rig operators are on board with what’s going on.” In an emailed response to questions from CBC, an Airbnb spokesperson said all hosts are required to enter a registration number before listing their property. “Airbnb is committed to working with the province to ensure hosts understand their obligations,” Nathan Rotman, head of regional policy for Canada, said in an email. “As a platform registered with the province, we will be supporting our hosts in the coming months to update their registration.” Lodging operators are required to pay a registration fee ranging from $50 to $150 per year. The province expects to collect about $200,000 a year in fees.

