Europe Daily News, 05 April 2023 | Perspectives & Events

ComPeTITIon
- Nin opposition in a notified concentration (Case M.11028 – Hanwha Group / Daewoo Shipbuilding Marine Engineering)
- Nin opposition in a notified concentration (Case M.10997 – NB / Ardian / Milan / Neoparmed)
- Pyoung man notification of a concentration (Case M.11027 – HSBC / Axa / Intu Milton Keynes)
- Wretreat of notification of a concentration (case M.11085 – Frasers / GO Sport)
- Cthe release clears PAI Partners’ acquisition of Savory Solutions Group (M.11050) – Noon Express
- Cinaction clears ICG’s acquisition of certain Scopelect assets (M.10996) – Noon Express
- Belgium – Competition Authority GRANTS the acquisition by Sligro-MFS Belgium of a number of Metro Cash & Carry outlets
- GGermany – Bundeskartellamt – Apple in other words subject to provisions for large digital companies under Section 19a GWB
- Thetotal – AGCM: the investigation began for abuse of Meta’s economic dependence on SIAE
STATE AID
- EFTA Supervisory Authority – State aid – Decision not to raise objections, p.12,13 & 14
- Crelease approves EUR 2 billion Austrian support for Wien Energie in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine (SA.105348) – IP/23/2103
- Crelease approves French scheme of 3.5 billion euros to support small companies in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine (SA.106481) – IP/23/1688
- Crelease approves Dutch 70 million euro scheme to support greenhouse horticulture sector in context of Russia’s war against Ukraine (SA.106250) – Noon Express
- Cinaction approves Italian support to compensate the ground handling providers of Sardinia airport for damages suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic (SA.104639) – Noon Express
TRADE AND CUSTOMS
- oragenda for: Meeting of Dual-use goods Working Group – April 13, 2023
- ordeadline for: 2023 EU-Canada CETA Civil Society Forum Program – 25 and 26 April 2023
- orAgenda for: Working Group i Performance of the Customs Union (e-commerce) -25 26 April 2023
- Cfailure to act Implementing Regulation (EU) 2023/737 of April 4, 2023, reimposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of certain pneumatic tires, new or retreaded, of rubber, of a type used for buses or trucks, with a load index above 121 originating in the People’s Republic of China following the judgment of the General Court in the joint cases T-30/19 AND T-72/19
- Cfailure to act Implementing Regulation (EU) 2023/738 of April 4, 2023, reimposing a definitive countervailing duty on imports of certain pneumatic tires, new or retreaded, of rubber, of a type used for buses or trucks, with a load index above 121 originating in the People’s Republic of China, following the decision of the General Court in the joined cases T-30/19 AND T-72/19
- TForeign Companies Concerned About Impact of Unfair Foreign Subsidy Regulation – See Joint statement
- WTO – Commission for Customs Valuation – Notification under Article 22 of the Agreement on the Implementation of Article VII of GATT1994 – Answers from the European Union to questions from China regarding document G/VAL/N/1/EU/1 – European Union
- ETrade deal with South America delayed due to disagreements over environmental rules – Financial Times
- WOld trade war will be costly – US risks reversing nine decades of wildly successful policy that lifted tens of millions out of poverty – Financial Times
- WTE – Members informed on informal talks on dispute settlement reform
DOMESTIC MARKET AND INDUSTRY
- orAgenda for: Working Group for The right to commercial companies – April 19, 2023
- Wor in progress for the PE ITRE Committee from April 4, 2023
- Mario Monti in the EESC: “Tell the European Council to care more about the integrity of the single market”
- Cfailure to act Implementing Decision (EU) 2023/740 of April 4, 2023 on harmonized standards for toys drawn up in support of Directive 2009/48/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council
- MKSK Seal of Excellence: Commission support proposals for high-quality postdoctoral fellowships
CHEMICAL
- oragenda for: 59th meeting of the Commission for Socio-economic analysis – June 6-9 and June 13-14, 2023
- orAgenda for: 9th Meeting of the Working Group of the Committee on Risk Assessment for Harmonized Classification and Labeling (RAC-65 CLHWG) – 24 to 27 April 2023
- Mnotes of the 64th meeting of the Committee on Risk Assessment (RAC-64) 13 to 16 March 2023
- WTO – Committee on Technical Trade Barriers – Notification – United Kingdom – Hazardous chemical substances – Proposed Great Britain (GB) Mandatory classification and labellingg of 98 dangerous chemical substances;
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
FINANCIAL SERVICES
- EBA start call for papers for its Policy Research 2023 workshop
AGRICULTURE AND FISHERIES
- Cfailure to act Implementing Regulation (EU) 2023/739 of 4 April 2023 providing for an emergency support measure for the cereals and oilseeds sectors in Bulgaria, Poland and Romania
- “Save bees and farmers!”: One million signatures on European Citizens’ Initiative signal EU co-legislators to keep environmental ambitions – IP/23/2084 & COMMUNICATION
ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGES
- EU Rules for Renewable Hydrogen: Delegated Regulations on a Methodology for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin – See EP Briefing
- RED III trilogue agreement maintains role of sustainable biodiesel in EU climate targets – See EEB STATEMENT
- Sof MEunited view for the Revision of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive
HEALTH, FOOD AND PRODUCT SAFETY
- oranswer given by Mrs. Kyriakides an MEP written question – Treatment of birds
- EMA – New features further strengthen the priority medicines scheme (Prim)
DIGITAL AND INFORMATION SOCIETY
DATA PRIVACY AND CYBER SECURITY
- SBriefing of the EDPS Opinion on the proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on European population and housing statistics
- Rharbor & Working paper by the Commission for the first review of the operation of the eligibility decision for Japan
- EDPB approved paper to EU institutions for sharing data for AML/CFT purposes
- UK – ICO fines TikTok £12.7m for misuse of children’s data – Financial Times
TRANSPORTATION AND MOBILITY
THE FIELD OF FREEDOM, SECURITY AND JUSTICE
- Jjudicial cooperation: the Commission proposes rules for the transfer of criminal proceedings between Member States – IP/23/2107, QA & The PrOPOSAl
- Cissues releases public consultation for digitizing travel documents and facilitating travel – Noon Express
- International Roma Day: STATEMENT by Vice-President Jourová, Commissioner Dalli and Commissioner Várhelyi
- CCriminal networks in EU ports: Risks and challenges for law enforcement – Focus on acquisition of container reference codes in the ports of Antwerp, Hamburg and Rotterdam – See Europol report
- Funder EU external migration policy: ‘Same old’ or potential for sustainable cooperation? – See EPC Discussion paper
EURO, ECB & ECONOMY
FOREIGN RELATIONS
- orAgenda for: Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Subgroup Meeting (CONOP) of the Working Group on Non-Proliferation and Arms Exports – April 18, 2023
- Mblack mountain: Joint statement of High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi on the presidential elections
- US: Press statement by the High Representative Joseph Borrell after the meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken
- NATO: Press statement by the High Representative Joseph Borrell after arriving at the ministerial meeting in Brussels
- FFranco-German cooperation will be decisive for the future of European security – See CEPS paper
RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE
- oranswer given by MS McGuinness an MEP written question – Use of Ceuta for Russian trade
- Tthe art of vassalage: How Russia’s war against Ukraine has transformed transatlantic relations – see ECFR Policy Conference
BREXIT
