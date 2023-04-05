Plants make noise when stressed, study reveals Smart news

According to a study published last week in the journal, stressed plants that are damaged or dehydrated do not emit loud sounds. Cell.

In one experiment, researchers denied water to some tomato and tobacco plants and cut the stems of others, then placed microphones nearby. The devices picked up sounds coming from plants that were outside the range that humans can hear. However, researchers say other animals could theoretically detect sounds from about 10 to 15 meters away, according to the paper.

The researchers found no evidence that the plants were making sounds on purpose, because the noises could be the plant equivalent of a person’s knuckles accidentally popping. Tom Bennettsays a plant biologist at the University of Leeds in England, who did not contribute to the study Scientific news Meghan Rosen. This does not mean that they are crying for help.

But the sounds the plants made indicated the specific types of stress they were experiencing. A machine learning algorithm was able to distinguish between the sounds of a cut plant and the sounds of a dehydrated plant 70 percent of the time.

That plants are making different noises that carry some information seems to be the main contribution of this study, Richard Karbansays an ecologist at the University of California, Davis, who did not contribute to the study New York Times Darren Incorvaia. I think it will move the field forward.

Previous studies have shown that stressed plants send other signals that release chemicals called volatile organic compounds AND vibrate when experiencing drought. Past experiments looking for vibrations and sounds have used sensors attached to plants, but this team of researchers wanted to see if they could detect plant sounds in the air.

The scientists placed microphones about four inches away from the plants and found that the stressed crops made noise more often than their unstressed counterparts. Dehydrated tomato and tobacco plants emitted an average of about 35 and 11 sounds per hour, respectively. Cutting tomato and tobacco plants made 25 and 15 noises per hour. Healthy plants, on the other hand, emitted far fewer sounds, at less than one per hour.

Humans cannot hear these sounds, although we can pick up frequencies as high as 20 kilohertz (kHz), but plants made sounds mostly between 40 and 80 kHz, Lilach Hadanya co-author of the study and an evolutionary biologist at Tel Aviv University, says Business Insiders Marianne Guenot. When the researchers lowered the frequency of the sounds to the human-audible range and removed the silence between them, they sounded like they were dancing.

It’s a bit like short popcorn pops, Hadany says Nature News Emma Morris. It’s not singing.

Researchers theorize that the sounds are caused by a process called cavitation, where air bubbles form and appear in the xylem of plants, the tissue that carries water from the roots to the leaves. It’s the same process that causes the vibrations recorded in previous studies with sensors attached to plants.

The sounds of stressed plants appear to be reliable, the machine learning algorithm can even distinguish thirsty plants from damaged ones among other noises in a greenhouse, such as conversations and construction activities, writes Scientific news. “We were particularly happy that the sounds turned out to be informative, containing information about the type of plant and the type of stress,” Hadany said. Vices Becky Ferreira by email.

In theory, recording these sounds could help inform farmers which of their crops need water the most, allowing for more precise irrigation, according to the paper. When more and more areas are exposed to drought due to climate change, efficient water use becomes even more critical, both for food security and ecology, the authors write. In addition to tomatoes and tobacco, the team recorded sounds from other plants, including wheat, corn and Cabernet Sauvignon vines.

Although we cannot detect them, the sounds are within the frequency range that some animals, such as mice and moths, can hear. Natural selection can act on other organisms (animals and plants) for which sounds are important, to be able to hear sounds and interpret them, Hadany said. Vice.

Graham Pykesays a retired biologist at Macquarie University in Australia who did not contribute to the research Nature Newshe thinks the sounds would be too faint for the animals to pick up. It is unlikely that these animals are actually able to hear sound at such distances, he tells the publication.