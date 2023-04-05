UA Little Rock Anthropology Professor Participates in International Panel and Research – News





Dr. Maureece Levin, an assistant professor of anthropology in the School of Human Research, participated in an international panel that recently published its findings in Young phytologistan international journal focusing on plant sciences. In early 2022, Levin, along with 19 other scientists from around the world, were selected to participate in a panel aimed at identifying 100 questions affecting the future and the plant science community on a global scale. The scientists were divided by region including the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. Levin, an archaeobotanist, served on the Americas panel with other scientists from North and South America, and she also acted as the Americas panel representative on the global panel. What began as 600 questions that prioritized the sustainability of plant science as well as addressing its greatest threats was then narrowed down to 100 questions based on importance. There was actually remarkable agreement on many questions, Levin said. Many of the questions seemed to be things that were very important globally. Similar questions and ideas were discussed 10 years ago with another group of scientists that was also published in Young phytologist. The latest panel and research reflects on the changes in plant science and identifies how much progress has been made in the last ten years, the press release details. The thing that stood out to us at the panel was that many more questions were focused on climate change. That emerged as one of the massive themes, Levin said. In addition to climate change, the questions also addressed issues of technology, sustainability and more. Also in the latest study was a larger group of scientists. According to the press release, the lead researchers emphasized the inclusion of those from different backgrounds, regions and cultures to show how a comprehensive international exercise can be used to identify different research questions. Levin compared her experience participating on the panel to her time at UA Little Rock. I think there may be parallels. Being in a university environment that encourages connection between disciplines is something that I think is really valuable, she said. While she interacts with other anthropologists every day, she mostly interacts with non-anthropologists, something she says is conducive to building other ideas. One hundred important questions facing plant science: an international perspective can be read Young phytologist.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ualr.edu/news/2023/04/03/anthropology-professor-panel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related