World media react to Trump’s accusation, while leaders remain largely silent





World leaders have been notably quiet about former US President Donald Trump’s landmark indictment as he prepares to take to a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, although the same cannot be said for the world’s media. Despite the almost ambivalent reaction to Trump’s accusations from international leaders, social media and traditional media have raced to keep up with the click-worthy news crowd for readers abroad. France’s leading publication Le Monde on Tuesday overturned who Trump is being investigated for in a case five years in the making in a report called “Trump: Major Investigations Threatening the Former US President.” TRUMP’S ACCUSED PUTS HIM IN THE SAME COMPANY AS BERLUSCONI, NETANYAHU, OTHER WORLD LEADERS The French newspaper has covered the Trumps case since it was first indicted last week, with an editorial calling it “A new test for an American democracy under strain.” But France is not the only European nation with an immediate interest in the historic lawsuit of former presidents. Germany’s DW devoted an entire section of its front page, positioned below the top breaking news headlines, to Trump’s legal troubles. The Times of London on Tuesday similarly had a live section of its website devoted to Trump updates under the headline, “New York braced for protests as Trump faces court.” The BBC’s main link was titled, “Trump-tight security to surrender in New York court” and once clicked on it led to a plethora of stories related to Trump’s allegations. Hungary’s PM CHOOSES A SIDE AFTER MANHATTAN GRAND JURY INDUCES TRUMP: ‘KEEP FIGHTING’ Publications across Israel, Turkey, South Korea, Japan and Australia had Trump’s face splashed across their news pages on Tuesday as viewers around the world wait to see what will come of the days’ proceedings. Since his indictment was announced last week, world leaders have been notably silent on the case that has rattled supporters of the former Republican president, who have accused New York’s judicial system of being weaponized for political purposes. But Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who usually does not mince words, told Russian media outlet TASS that the issue was “an internal US one. [process] that we do not consider it necessary to comment”. TASS, like other European media outlets, has been tracking Trump’s legal saga, but has published roughly one story a day since the indictment, compared to the many reports produced by other international media outlets. The Chinese government has also not addressed the issue in any of its daily press conferences since the indictment was announced last week. Although Trump saw some support from supporters in China, who took to the Twitter-like platform Weibo to express their frustration with the indictment, Business Insider reported. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Donald Trump, don’t back down. America is big enough to be split in two. Do what you gotta do, MAGA!” one commentator reportedly said. While another posted: “If Trump is arrested, it will signal the corruption of the American soul.”

